Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after being accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Summerville on Sunday.

According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Synovous Bank on North Main Street in reference to an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were stopped by officers shortly after, while a third individual fled in a vehicle before crashing into a tree.

The three individuals allegedly attempted to remove the ATM by using chains, crowbars, and a stolen pickup truck but did not obtain any money, according to SPD.

The suspects were identified as Keory Ancrum, Courtland Washington, and Deangelo Grant Dunmeyer. Each individual was charged with safe cracking, grand larceny, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The men are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

