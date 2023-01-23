North Texas youth pastor, high school coach and volunteer firefighter among 46 arrested in commercial sex sting, Homeland Security says

Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
Shootout ensues while Dallas police officers were serving a capital murder warrant
A Dallas officer and the suspect were shot during the incident. Police sources told WFAA that the suspect died at the hospital.
Fort Worth Police Department releases video of use of force incident leading to fired officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department has released security footage of a use of force incident which led to the firing of a police officer almost two weeks ago. Police said the former officer, Jose Salazar, was fired following an investigation into the incident, which took...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say
TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
Fort Worth launching new initiative aimed at preventing youth violence
Fort Worth police and United Way briefed city leaders on a new program launching summer 2023. Its goal is to prevent violence among the youth.
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
Dallas restaurateur wanted in Colorado for harassment, disorderly conduct
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A warrant has been issued in Colorado for a Dallas restaurateur accused of alleged harassment and disorderly conduct. The warrant was filed for William Hunter Pond, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Pond is wanted for harassment - strike/shove/kick, and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture.
Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
WATCH: SUV crashes through backyard fence and into pool at North Texas home
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Home surveillance video showed an SUV crash through a backyard fence and into a pool at a home in Lake Worth, Texas, on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of Lakeside Drive, across the street from Lake Worth High School.
Dallas Asian American community reacting to back-to-back shootings in California
DALLAS — At least 18 people are dead after attacks in a Southern California ballroom and at a mushroom farm on the coast. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attacks. Locally, in the Dallas area, Asian community activists are left heartbroken by the news. "The last thing...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
SUV plows through fence, plunges into Texas pool
The crash happened in Lake Worth. The driver was not hurt.
