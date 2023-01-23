ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota

For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Unidos Now Announces New Executive Director

UnidosNow’s board of directors has announced the promotion of associate executive director, Cintia Elenstar, to the position of executive director following the recent retirement of Luz Corcuera. Elenstar joined the organization in 2019 and has been groomed for this leadership role over the past three years as part of a board-led succession plan.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?

During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL
East Coast Traveler

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Embracing our Differences grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
sarasotamagazine.com

Five Fun Tropical Shopping Finds

Ever watched a fellow beachgoer unfurl a colorful and soft beach towel and scowl with envy? The Out the Back beach towel is made of a jacquard weave with a looped terry back, meaning it’s thicker than the average towel, and its reactive dye is designed to retain the fabric’s bold colors for life. $45, Everything but Water, 331 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-1205, everythingbutwater.com.
SARASOTA, FL

