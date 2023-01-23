Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
sarasotamagazine.com
Unidos Now Announces New Executive Director
UnidosNow’s board of directors has announced the promotion of associate executive director, Cintia Elenstar, to the position of executive director following the recent retirement of Luz Corcuera. Elenstar joined the organization in 2019 and has been groomed for this leadership role over the past three years as part of a board-led succession plan.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
sarasotamagazine.com
What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?
During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Hillsborough County Commission wants a say in how to spend a half billion dollars on transportation
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County wants to have a say on how more than $569 million is spent on roads. The money was collected as part of a one-cent sales tax after county voters approved the tax in 2018. County Commissioner Stacy White sued over the collection of the tax and the State Supreme […]
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
10NEWS
Support grows for Palma Sola Elementary with an online petition to preempt any possible plans to close
BRADENTON, Fla. — There is a growing fight over concerns about possible changes looming over a local elementary school. That prospect would also mean drastic changes to where children in one Bradenton neighborhood learn and how their families would be impacted. More than 2,500 have signed a petition calling...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
Mysuncoast.com
Embracing our Differences grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
sarasotamagazine.com
Five Fun Tropical Shopping Finds
Ever watched a fellow beachgoer unfurl a colorful and soft beach towel and scowl with envy? The Out the Back beach towel is made of a jacquard weave with a looped terry back, meaning it’s thicker than the average towel, and its reactive dye is designed to retain the fabric’s bold colors for life. $45, Everything but Water, 331 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-1205, everythingbutwater.com.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
