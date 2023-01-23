ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”

Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy

Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’

I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
Boxing Scene

Jason Moloney-Nonito Donaire: WBC Formally Orders Vacant Bantamweight Title Fight

Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire are finally on the WBC’s clock. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has formally ordered a vacant bantamweight title fight between Moloney and Donaire, more than two months after confirming the pairing during its annual convention last November. The fight was ordered over the weekend, with the two sides given until February 17 to reach terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition bout against ex-Bellator fighter, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather is putting together quite a résumé of exhibition bouts since his retirement from professional competition. Now he’s booked his next matchup. On Monday, Mayweather announced that he’ll be facing ex-Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Chalmers also confirmed the fight via his own Instagram page, touting that “it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”

