Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka's viral 'I'm coming' video
Within minutes of Jamahal Hill dominating Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 this past Saturday, the UFC’s official Twitter account posted a message to Hill from former champ Jiri Prochazka that went viral. In the video, Prochazka is somewhere in the woods while...
Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year. It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
Floyd Mayweather to face MMA fighter-turned-boxer Aaron Chalmers in exhibition on Feb. 25
Floyd Mayweather is the busiest elite fighter out there. The 45-year-old Hall of Famer reportedly will face MMA fighter-turned-boxer Aaron Chalmers in a pay-per-view exhibition on Feb. 25 at O2 Arena in London, his debut in the United Kingdom. Mayweather had been scheduled to face muay thai fighter Liam Harrison...
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
Ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold leaves UFC, will fight on
Citing the need for a new challenge, retired former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, 38, and UFC have parted ways so that the fighter can resume fighting under another promotion.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Alex Pereira issues challenge to fellow UFC champ Jamahal Hill: 'What about knocking me out?'
Alex Pereira wants revenge for his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, while chasing UFC double champ status. Pereira (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), the current UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to light heavyweight to challenge newly minted titleholder Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian appeared in the comments section...
Dan Hooker Announces He’s Fighting Jalin Turner At UFC 285: ‘Top 10 Baby!’
Lightweight fireworks are coming to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Dan Hooker confirmed to The Mac Life that his next fight would be against no other than #10 ranked Jalin Turner. The bout is the latest addition to a stacked UFC 285 card, which takes place on March 4th. Hooker will...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’
I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
sportszion.com
“We kept that a secret” Brandon Moreno had ‘serious’ knee injury prior to UFC 283 title win vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Sayif Saud
The MMA world is no stranger to dream matchups that never materialize or rivalries that end unresolved. The Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo fight had the potential to go both these wrong directions but in the end, managed to pick up a clear winner even if it took 4 encounters.
sportszion.com
UFC 285: “Will you at least give me an idea?” Sean O’Malley frustrated with lack of clarity over Bantamweight title picture
The Bantamweight division is currently extremely competitive and packed with some of the biggest stars in the sport fighting for the weight class. The reigning champion Aljamain Sterling recently announced hiatus from the sport after holding off an injury for a while. With so many hungry fighters eyeing the prestigious...
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney-Nonito Donaire: WBC Formally Orders Vacant Bantamweight Title Fight
Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire are finally on the WBC’s clock. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has formally ordered a vacant bantamweight title fight between Moloney and Donaire, more than two months after confirming the pairing during its annual convention last November. The fight was ordered over the weekend, with the two sides given until February 17 to reach terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.
UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win lightweight title
Islam Makhachev did what many thought was improbable in his most recent trip to the octagon. Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira, the man with the most submission wins in UFC history, in the main event of UFC 280 this past October in Abu Dhabi. It was a dominant performance in which...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, Oscar De La Hoya, Sage Northcutt and Todd Duffee
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition bout against ex-Bellator fighter, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather is putting together quite a résumé of exhibition bouts since his retirement from professional competition. Now he’s booked his next matchup. On Monday, Mayweather announced that he’ll be facing ex-Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Chalmers also confirmed the fight via his own Instagram page, touting that “it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”
