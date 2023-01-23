Read full article on original website
ftleonardwoodpresscenter.com
U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The East Gate is scheduled to open at 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30. Hours for the East Gate will be from 5 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. -30- About Fort Leonard Wood. Fort Leonard...
ftleonardwoodpresscenter.com
Delayed reporting with unscheduled leave in effect Thursday, January 26, for Fort Leonard Wood personnel
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (January 25, 2023) — Fort Leonard Wood officials have issued a two-hour delayed reporting time for Thursday, Jan. 26, for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors. For example, personnel who normally report to work at 7:30 a.m., should now report at...
ftleonardwoodpresscenter.com
59 minutes granted for Tuesday, Jan. 24, operations suspended Wednesday, Jan. 25, for Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Due to forecasted severe weather, a 59-minute rule has been granted for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Wednesday, Jan. 25, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Mission essential personnel will report to Fort Leonard Wood as required. Maximum teleworking is in effect if eligible and capable for Wednesday, Jan. 25. Please check with your immediate supervisor for more details.
kcur.org
What would reparations for Black communities look like in rural Missouri?
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
KRMS Radio
Former Camden Deputy & Current Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel On Leave
Reports are indicating that Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel, formerly with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement followed an internal investigation and the Buffalo Board of Aldermen approving the action back on January 9th. City officials are not releasing further information other...
kcur.org
ksmu.org
Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill
On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
kttn.com
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: What happened to Michelle Henri?
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In response to statewide backlash, Columbia Public Schools superintendent sent an open letter to Gov. Mike Parson about a field trip some students attended that included a drag performance. Parson is among several Republican Missouri politicians who spoke out Friday about CPS's field trip to Columbia's Annual "Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast. The The post Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
houstonherald.com
Mayor begins impeachment process of Houston councilman; issue tabled
Houston’s mayor charged last week that an alderman should be impeached as he accused a majority of the council of creating an environment of collusion and corruption in city government. The impeachment of an unidentified alderman was promised at a Jan. 3 meeting by Mayor Willy Walker. The target...
Missourinet
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 25, 2023
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its latest poll Tuesday evening and there are still a lot of local teams that are being named in the rankings. Cardinal Ritter reached the top slot in Class 5 while Vashon remains the top team in Class 4 as they join four other teams in the listing.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Signs Executive Order in Response to the Winter Snow Blast Hitting Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
