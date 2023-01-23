FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Due to forecasted severe weather, a 59-minute rule has been granted for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Wednesday, Jan. 25, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Mission essential personnel will report to Fort Leonard Wood as required. Maximum teleworking is in effect if eligible and capable for Wednesday, Jan. 25. Please check with your immediate supervisor for more details.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO