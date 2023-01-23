Read full article on original website
KWQC
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday mid-morning fire at Timber Knoll Apartments that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department. Frederick J. McKenzie, 36, was arrested Wednesday and...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested in connection to December shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a December shooting that killed one and injured another. Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree theft. According to the arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 5 about 9:53 p.m. Davenport police responded to multiple reports...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KWQC
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Jan. 10 found a Galesburg woman accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states not guilty by reason of insanity. Diane J. Wall, 58, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services at least until a status...
KWQC
Close Up With CASI: Combatting HIV Stigma
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly Road. 563-386-7477. https://www.casiseniors.org/
ourquadcities.com
Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting
A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
KWQC
More snow Friday
Oddee
Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two
The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
KWQC
Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison in 2021 shooting case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison in connection with a shooting in 2021. In August, a federal jury convicted Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
KWQC
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
KWQC
Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after domestic dispute, shots fired in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Police Department, one person was arrested following a domestic dispute and shots fired incident. In a media release, police said that on Wednesday at around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street regarding a domestic dispute.
