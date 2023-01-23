ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

WQAD

Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man arrested in connection to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday mid-morning fire at Timber Knoll Apartments that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department. Frederick J. McKenzie, 36, was arrested Wednesday and...
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Close Up With CASI: Combatting HIV Stigma

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly Road. 563-386-7477. https://www.casiseniors.org/
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

More snow Friday

BETTENDORF, IA
Oddee

Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two

The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison in 2021 shooting case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison in connection with a shooting in 2021. In August, a federal jury convicted Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA

