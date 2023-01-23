Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
WMTW
Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
boothbayregister.com
Of lottery and lyrics
As expected, the garden, the yard, and the back deck are snow-covered. What did you expect, Grasshopper? We live in the Great State of Maine. Do you expect palm trees in January?. One thing I did not expect was that the old faithful snow shovel somehow seemed heavier than it...
boothbayregister.com
‘Getting Onboard’: A multimedia presentation at The Waldo
“Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the...
Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine
If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
boothbayregister.com
Pop-up sledding party draws a crowd
On Saturdays through the winter, when conditions allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During these events, volunteers keep a warm campfire burning and serve tea and hot cocoa, along with marshmallows for toasting. Sleds and snowshoes are available to borrow. New this year, the hot cocoa and sleds are sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
New England Today
Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event
New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 11
The Lincoln County Republican Committee (LCRC) invites you to their annual event Saturday, Feb. 11 that 5:30 to the 1812 House in Bristol Mills to celebrate President Lincoln’s birthday and his contributions to America’s long enduring Republic. Come and enjoy the camaraderie, cocktails, song, timely speakers, the raffle of a basket filled with wonderful Maine made gifts, plentiful appetizers, and a sumptuous catered dinner buffet.
boothbayregister.com
Gloria Knapp
Gloria Knapp, 86, peacefully passed away Jan. 23, 2023 with her family by her side. Gloria was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to parents Maxine Brewer and Guy Dodge. The family soon moved back to Maine where Gloria attended the East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor schools. Gloria married...
Popular Bar in Lewiston “The Cage” is Closing After 54 Years
We are all saddened to hear that this one very historic and long running bar in Lewiston will soon be shutting their doors to the public after so many years. It has been a meeting place for drinks and memories and now after 54 years The Cage in Lewiston, will be soon closing it's doors.
boothbayregister.com
J. Wayne Closson Jr.
Jerry Wayne Closson Jr. (“Wayne”), 61, of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2023 after a brief illness. Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1962 in Boothbay Harbor to Jerry Sr. and Donna Closson. Wayne graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1979 and he received a degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now SMCC) in 1981.
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
boothbayregister.com
Graduation traditions and money
When Lynn Blake approached me just before Christmas about the Register doing a story/series on the costs of Boothbay Region High School’s graduation events, we were lucky to have our “new” news contributor Candi Joneth step up to tackle the issue. Her two articles (second one appears this week) fully explain the problems involved regarding classes raising money for just about every aspect of graduation.
Maine Barbershop Owner Makes National News Because Of This
A local Maine barbershop called, A Little Off The Top in Brunswick was featured on ABC World News Tonight by doing something extremely considerate and tender hearted. According to WMTW Channel 8, the segment told the story of a sign on the outside of the shop that includes pricing and reads,
boothbayregister.com
LifeFlight of Maine sends Southport ‘thank you’ note
A day following Southport’s budget committee’s initial meeting, selectmen received a nice note from a local nonprofit. Ashley MacMillan is LifeFlight Foundation’s director of annual giving. The foundation received a $1,200 municipal donation in 2022 and is seeking the same in 2023. MacMillan arrived from Camden on Jan. 17, and asked prior to the meeting to go first. “I wanted to send a quick note to pass along to the budget committee,” she wrote in an email. “You must have told (a committee member) I was coming a long way, and he let me present first (even though I arrived second). I was home by 8 p.m. to put my kids to bed which was a nice surprise after a long day.”
boothbayregister.com
That Wiscasset video you may have heard about
Last week, I heard about and then viewed a 17-minute YouTube video recorded at Wiscasset’s town office. By the time I saw it, the channel, “Accountability For All,” with 112,000 subscribers, showed the video had 26,000 playings, or views; by press time this week, it was up to 29,000.
boothbayregister.com
Openings still available in Y’s sea kayak pool sessions
Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
Portland substitute teacher dismissed posts discovered on TikTok account
PORTLAND, Maine — A substitute teacher in at a school in Portland was dismissed after students are said to have accessed an associated TikTok account containing "potentially inappropriate content." On Thursday, school administration reportedly became aware that a TikTok account associated with a substitute teacher who has worked at...
