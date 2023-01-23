ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
WESTBROOK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Of lottery and lyrics

As expected, the garden, the yard, and the back deck are snow-covered. What did you expect, Grasshopper? We live in the Great State of Maine. Do you expect palm trees in January?. One thing I did not expect was that the old faithful snow shovel somehow seemed heavier than it...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Getting Onboard’: A multimedia presentation at The Waldo

“Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the...
WALDOBORO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Pop-up sledding party draws a crowd

On Saturdays through the winter, when conditions allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During these events, volunteers keep a warm campfire burning and serve tea and hot cocoa, along with marshmallows for toasting. Sleds and snowshoes are available to borrow. New this year, the hot cocoa and sleds are sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
New England Today

Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event

New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
CAMDEN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 11

The Lincoln County Republican Committee (LCRC) invites you to their annual event Saturday, Feb. 11 that 5:30 to the 1812 House in Bristol Mills to celebrate President Lincoln’s birthday and his contributions to America’s long enduring Republic. Come and enjoy the camaraderie, cocktails, song, timely speakers, the raffle of a basket filled with wonderful Maine made gifts, plentiful appetizers, and a sumptuous catered dinner buffet.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gloria Knapp

Gloria Knapp, 86, peacefully passed away Jan. 23, 2023 with her family by her side. Gloria was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to parents Maxine Brewer and Guy Dodge. The family soon moved back to Maine where Gloria attended the East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor schools. Gloria married...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

J. Wayne Closson Jr.

Jerry Wayne Closson Jr. (“Wayne”), 61, of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2023 after a brief illness. Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1962 in Boothbay Harbor to Jerry Sr. and Donna Closson. Wayne graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1979 and he received a degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now SMCC) in 1981.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"

WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
GORHAM, ME
boothbayregister.com

Graduation traditions and money

When Lynn Blake approached me just before Christmas about the Register doing a story/series on the costs of Boothbay Region High School’s graduation events, we were lucky to have our “new” news contributor Candi Joneth step up to tackle the issue. Her two articles (second one appears this week) fully explain the problems involved regarding classes raising money for just about every aspect of graduation.
BOOTHBAY, ME
92 Moose

Maine Barbershop Owner Makes National News Because Of This

A local Maine barbershop called, A Little Off The Top in Brunswick was featured on ABC World News Tonight by doing something extremely considerate and tender hearted. According to WMTW Channel 8, the segment told the story of a sign on the outside of the shop that includes pricing and reads,
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

LifeFlight of Maine sends Southport ‘thank you’ note

A day following Southport’s budget committee’s initial meeting, selectmen received a nice note from a local nonprofit. Ashley MacMillan is LifeFlight Foundation’s director of annual giving. The foundation received a $1,200 municipal donation in 2022 and is seeking the same in 2023. MacMillan arrived from Camden on Jan. 17, and asked prior to the meeting to go first. “I wanted to send a quick note to pass along to the budget committee,” she wrote in an email. “You must have told (a committee member) I was coming a long way, and he let me present first (even though I arrived second). I was home by 8 p.m. to put my kids to bed which was a nice surprise after a long day.”
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

That Wiscasset video you may have heard about

Last week, I heard about and then viewed a 17-minute YouTube video recorded at Wiscasset’s town office. By the time I saw it, the channel, “Accountability For All,” with 112,000 subscribers, showed the video had 26,000 playings, or views; by press time this week, it was up to 29,000.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Openings still available in Y’s sea kayak pool sessions

Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy