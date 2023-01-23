Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Annual Image Show set to return at WNAC
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - West Nebraska Arts Center presents the annual Image exhibit February 2nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Ken Kurtz of Spectrum Photographics is set to be this year’s exhibit judge. The art show last until February 26th and gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays 1:00pm-5:00pm.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Riverstone Bank presents “Batter Just Wing It 2023″
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A food competition featuring hot wings and desserts takes place Sunday, January 29th from 2:30pm-4:30pm. The bake off and wing competition will benefit Community Christian School. Flyover Brewing Company in Scottsbluff was selected as the located for this event with registration required for taste testers and...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Speaker Series returns at Legacy of the Plains Museum
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Nolan Johnson hosts January’s Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series. Johnson will discuss the Homestead Act and modern Equivalent programs, and the lengthy human occupation prior to the arrival of Euro-Americans in Nebraska. The discussions will take place Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00pm inside the...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff-Gering Area Awarded Class B Girls State Golf Another Four Years
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament will be in the Scottsbluff-Gering area another four years. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association making the announcement Wednesday. After a successful past couple years of hosting Class B state girls action at both Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course the area will host the event again in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Seacats finish strong at McCook Triangular
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff-Gering Seacats continue their strong season with during a triangular against McCook and North Platte. Seacat Boys took first place in the triangular scoring 87 points. Seacat Girls took third place scoring 68 points a couple points behind second place McCook. Several swimmers ended the...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
News Channel Nebraska
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Access Period receives $150,000 sponsorship from Healthy Blue Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Healthy Blue Nebraska sponsors Access Period to expand access to free menstrual products across the state (with referral needed). Each of the five locations located in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk will provide free menstrual kits including pads, tampons, liners, personal wipes, and disposal bags.
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Nebraska troopers find weapon, meth, over 300 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNOP) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball County, including the discovery of over 300 pounds of suspected marijuana. Troopers observed a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 with apparent vehicle trouble near mile marker 8 in...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
