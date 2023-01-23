ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: Oxford High clarifies prom dress code

OXFORD — The Oxford High School prom is scheduled for Friday, March 17, and the girls attending will not be required to send photos of themselves in the dresses they will wear to attend.

A social media posting over the weekend by the high school which included the requirement to send those photos to OHS Assistant Principal Jenny Dothard by March 6 caused quite a stir, and even caught the attention of Buffalo, N.Y., country radio station WYRK.

