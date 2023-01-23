Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ComicBook
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
hubpages.com
The Best Option to Dethroning Roman Reigns of WWE and Universal Titles
The "How? When? Who?" questions tied to dethroning Roman Reigns are nearly two and a half years old now, coinciding with his debut as the Tribal Chief. When he won the WWE championship 9 months ago, the questions became more complicated. The allure of a one-off match with the Rock, plus Roman's move into a part-time role further muddy the waters.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
webisjericho.com
Lana Calls Herself “The Hot Flexible Wife” In New Photo Drop
Since WWE released Lana in 2021, fans have speculated that she was AEW-bound due to being married to Miro. Yet, this has not occurred, and it seems just as likely she’ll return to WWE, with Triple H seemingly being open to giving a second opportunity to anyone released. Currently, though, she is focusing on promoting her Brand Army page and, in her latest Instagram Story, has declared herself a hot flexible wife that “stays mopping & working from home.“
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
