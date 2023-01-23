Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Announces New Director of Golf & Head Golf Pro
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa announces two new hires for their prestigious golf division: John Wright as the Director of Golf and Todd Iacono as Head Golf Pro. Palm Desert’s largest resort is known for its two 18-hole championship style courses set against the towering backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Both the Palm and Valley courses were designed by acclaimed architect Ted Robinson, “King of Waterscapes.” True to Ted Robinson’s signature style, the Palm Course is complemented by sprawling water features and rolling greens. Wrapping around the back of the Resort, the Valley course offers challenging bunkers, generous fairways, and undulating greens allowing for an unmatched, scenic golf experience that embraces the resort’s natural beauty. Each par-72 golf course is over 6,500 yards, catering to golfers of all levels and the Desert Springs Golf Club offers golf clinics, private lessons, group & event packages as well as snack bars and beverage carts. For easy booking, the hotel also has a JW Palm Desert App.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fundraising Memorial Concert to Be Held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
(CNS) – A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels — who died of a heart attack last year — in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert...
theregistrysocal.com
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Pop Quiz #2
NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall recently posed that question to some locals at the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs and followed it up with a multiple choice pop quiz with answers rooted in Our Desert Past.
nbcpalmsprings.com
600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella
(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was...
thepalmspringspost.com
Police rolling out ‘relentless’ effort to deal with unhoused criminals; shelter still lacking for many who want help
As volunteers prepare to fan out across the city on a mission to count unhoused residents on Wednesday morning, Palm Springs police are preparing to start a related mission. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced last week on social media and in an op-ed that his officers will pivot in their efforts to address the homelessness crisis in the city, focusing intently on the unlawful behavior of some who live on the streets rather than their housing status.
Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley
The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of implementing an enhanced infrastructure financing The post Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know
The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus. The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday. The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event
Palm Springs Animal Shelter is over capacity for their big dog kennels and are hosting an adoption event to find these lovable canines homes. The shelter will be hosting the adoption event at the Mathis Home showroom in Indio this Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 3pm. The address is 81410 CA-111 in Indio.
Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023
In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, January 23, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley and a High Wind Warning for the Desert Hot Springs area. Here’s a look at the current wind gusts as of 10:15 this morning. These weather wind advisories expire at 4p this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County today
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the next round of gusty offshore winds ready to affect the Southland. Winds will strengthen this morning into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley as offshore winds strengthen across the High Desert. A High Wind Warning also took The post First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County today appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County, Local Organizations Provide Elderly Mental Health Services Following Mass Shootings
“I think everyone is surprised any time some form of mass shooting occurs, especially when it involves children and our seniors,” Riverside University Health System Older Adult Systems of Care Administrator Tony Ortego shared. Within 48 hours, 19 people have been killed by mass shootings in California. In Monterey...
Cathedral City set to adopt stricter rules for sidewalk vendors
The Cathedral City City Council is expected to adopt an ordnance at their meeting today that will establish stricker rules for sidewalk vendors operating in the city. Once the new rules go into effect, vendors will be required to obtain a permit with the health department and pay an annual fee. Anyone who violates the The post Cathedral City set to adopt stricter rules for sidewalk vendors appeared first on KESQ.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0