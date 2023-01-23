ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin

Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints

How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy