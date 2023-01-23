Read full article on original website
Related
WWEEK
After Exodus of Lobbyists From Portland City Hall, City Council Approves Contract With Outside Lobbying Firm
Earlier this month, WW first reported that three of the four lobbyists that work for the city of Portland quit just weeks before a critical legislative session in Salem, where the city set forth an ambitious agenda focused on homelesssness, public safety and housing. On Wednesday morning, the Portland City...
Portland school board unanimously votes for electric fences to protect their buses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter thieves are causing big issues at Portland Public Schools. The last several months thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from PPS buses. Now PPS is hoping electric fencing will put a stop to it. On Tuesday night, in a unanimous decision the Portland School...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
WWEEK
Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin
Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
pdxmonthly.com
These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
WWEEK
Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints
How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
WWEEK
Multnomah County’s Top Prosecutor Is Betting His Future on an Aggressive Program Designed to Keep Violent Offenders Out of Prison
JJ Derie was looking at hard time. The 40-year-old was addicted to meth and living on Portland’s streets when he shot Tyler Roley in the knee over a stolen dog in September 2020. After Roley identified him to police, Derie, 40, was arrested six months later and charged with...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Jury Awards $1 Million in Race Discrimination Case Against Jacksons Food Stores
On Monday, January 23, 2023, a Multnomah County jury found that Rose Wakefield, a retinal imager at the Veterans’ Administration had suffered racial discrimination by PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores, and awarded her damages of $1 million. The verdict included punitive damages of $550,000. The incident. Wakefield’s claim...
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
opb.org
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Intel won’t build $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro after all
Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
Southeast Portland restaurant Malka to close after three years
The Southeast Division Street restaurant will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 26
Comments / 0