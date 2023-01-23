ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Egg alternatives: How to make your eggs last longer

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
KXRM
(COLORADO) — Regardless of the reason, sometimes an alternative to eggs is needed and there are more options out there than ever before.

Some people make dietary changes like alternatives to eggs for health reasons, such as allergies, while others choose them for personal or lifestyle reasons, like being vegan. With the increase in these dietary changes, the market for egg alternatives has hatched new ways to enjoy food.

The substation of eggs is dependent on what the use would be. So for instance, baking eggs serve a number of purposes like binding or leavening that can be achieved with various alternatives. Plant-based choices now exist as well for a variety of egg dishes.

For Cooking:

JUST Egg

JUST Egg is a plant-based egg substitute that is supposed to look, feel, and taste like scrambled eggs. This can look like a frittata, an omelet, or just basic scrambled eggs. According to its website, JUST Egg is made from mung beans with carrot and turmeric extracts for coloring and other vegan-friendly ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOzII_0kOc24iH00
Courtesy: Bread & Butter Market

This alternative also comes as JUST Egg Folded , which is basically an egg patty that can be popped into the toaster and cooked for a breakfast sandwich. The website has a lot of recipes for skeptical and delighted culinarians alike to try. JUST Egg can be found in most grocery stores like Bread & Butter Market and other stores where regular eggs are sold.

Egg Beaters

A product of Bob Evans Farms, Egg Beaters is made from egg whites with the vitamins and minerals from the yolk added back in. The color is derived from beta-carotene which can come from carrots, sweet potatoes, and apricots.

Egg Beaters boasts of all the nutritional value of normal eggs without all the fat and cholesterol. Egg Beaters comes in the normal variation as well as Egg Beaters Egg Whites and Egg Beaters Southwestern Style. Egg Beaters can be found at most grocery stores in or near the egg section.

For Baking:

According to the Food Network , there are multiple ways to substitute eggs in baking recipes depending on what the substitute is being used for.

Unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas

In things like waffles, quick breads, and muffins, subbing in either of these two ingredients brings the moisture necessary for success. Use 1/4 cup, about the same as a large egg, of either ingredient in a 1:1 ratio meaning one 1/4 per one egg. The unsweetened applesauce will have less flavor, whereas the mashed bananas have a stronger flavor.

Ground flax seed or chia seed

These ingredients work best in muffins, waffles, cookies, and quick breads. According to Food Network, “Don’t add it to recipes where lightness and fluffiness is important (read: cakes) because flax and chia seeds make for slightly denser results than baked goods made with eggs.”

The Food Network said, “How to use it in place of eggs: Measure 1 tablespoon flax or chia meal in a cup and add 3 tablespoons of water. Wait 5 minutes before adding it to the remaining ingredients.”

Arrowroot powder

Arrowroot works as a thickening agent, similar to cornstarch, that functions as a binding and stabilizing component of the baking recipe. It works well for muffins, cookies, and quick breads.

“How to use it in place of eggs: 2 tablespoons (18 grams) of arrowroot powder whisked into 3 tablespoons of cold water will replace one egg,” according to the Food Network.

Plain yogurt or buttermilk

These ingredients work best for muffins, cakes, and quick breads. The reaction of the acid in either ingredient with the leavener provides more lift and moisture.

“How to use it in place of eggs: 1/4 cup of either equals 1 egg. To achieve even more lift, add 1/4 teaspoon to the dry ingredients as well,” the Food Network said.

There are numerous options to switch out with eggs for both cooking and baking. Explore culinary alternatives and enjoy learning what works and how good it can taste.

