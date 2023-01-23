Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday.

Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove Road by McAdenville. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed a confrontation occurred between the man and two individuals in a wrecker over a vehicle. Belmont resident Michael Conner, 49, and Charlotte resident Johnny Reeves Jr., 51, were identified as the suspects.

On Monday, Gaston County Police caught the men and are at the Gaston County Jail. Conner has a $101,000 bond on charges of larceny, firearm possession by a felon, misdemeanor failure to appear and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Reeves is in jail on a $100,000 bond with a charge of larceny.

