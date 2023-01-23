ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch

Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
NEWSBTC

New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors

Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol

Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
Freethink

Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8

Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens

Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens. It's always advisable to acquire a thorough knowledge of NFTs if you are determined to invest in NFTs. NFT, which translates as "non-fungible token", pertains to an electronic token used to verify the possession of a certain commodity.
Motley Fool

Why Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin Are Taking a Breather Today

Easing inflation and the idea of a potential interest rate cut later this year have fueled cryptocurrencies. However, there is no certainty that the economy will fall into a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Crypto & eSports Analysis: How Digital Currency Is Changing The Online Betting Game

The sports betting industry, including esports, has seen a surge in the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, with many platforms accepting digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). What are the advantages of using cryptocurrencies for betting? Transparency, secure transactions, instant payouts, and...
NEWSBTC

STEPN (GMT) gains 21% as GameFi, and NFT Industries Suddenly Bounce Back, Decentraland (MANA) named one of the top creditors of bankrupted Genesis Global, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Seems like the best buy in 2023

The dramas of 2022 have caused a rippling effect that continues to rock many existing crypto protocols. However, NFT and GameFi are back, and Stepn move-to-earn game (GMT) is growing in value. On the other hand, the Decentraland metaverse (MANA) has been named among the top creditors of failed crypto lending protocol Genesis.
coinjournal.net

Crypto Hubs are Booming: Here’s What to Know

How to get started with the Crypto Hub. Using Crypto Hubs to build on/off ramps. Crypto hubs are doing well. So, are you curious to know more about why crypto hubs are booming? What makes the ideal setting for a crypto company’s headquarters?. From $1.49 billion in 2020, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

The Best Cryptos To Invest in Now – Our Top 2023 Picks

BNB (BNB) Metacade is the best crypto to buy now. It is a comprehensive play-to-earn gaming platform that offers a vast selection of different arcade games. All games in the Metacade have integrated financial rewards, and the platform offers various additional features designed to drive progress in the GameFi sector.
u.today

Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Despite Massive Drop in SHIB Burn Rate

cryptonewsz.com

Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch

Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
astaga.com

The biggest cryptocurrencies around the world in 2023

Tens of millions have turned to crypto markets to generate profits. Cryptocurrencies are outlawed in solely 9 international locations on the earth. Analysts agree on is that Bitcoin and Ethereum will maintain the highest two spots for fairly a while. Cryptocurrencies, often known as digital currencies, have completely modified the...

