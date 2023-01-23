Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
CoinTelegraph
SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch
Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) sets the bar high with a 235% rise in presale value and could dethrone Top 10 Players Like Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP)
Presales are an essential stage for any crypto project in the market. They often determine the pace at which the project will take off. A good presale is equal to a better future on the blockchain. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is making a wave in the industry due to its great presale,...
NEWSBTC
New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors
Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol
Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
The Daily
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens. It's always advisable to acquire a thorough knowledge of NFTs if you are determined to invest in NFTs. NFT, which translates as "non-fungible token", pertains to an electronic token used to verify the possession of a certain commodity.
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
Motley Fool
Why Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin Are Taking a Breather Today
Easing inflation and the idea of a potential interest rate cut later this year have fueled cryptocurrencies. However, there is no certainty that the economy will fall into a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Crypto & eSports Analysis: How Digital Currency Is Changing The Online Betting Game
The sports betting industry, including esports, has seen a surge in the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, with many platforms accepting digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). What are the advantages of using cryptocurrencies for betting? Transparency, secure transactions, instant payouts, and...
NEWSBTC
STEPN (GMT) gains 21% as GameFi, and NFT Industries Suddenly Bounce Back, Decentraland (MANA) named one of the top creditors of bankrupted Genesis Global, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Seems like the best buy in 2023
The dramas of 2022 have caused a rippling effect that continues to rock many existing crypto protocols. However, NFT and GameFi are back, and Stepn move-to-earn game (GMT) is growing in value. On the other hand, the Decentraland metaverse (MANA) has been named among the top creditors of failed crypto lending protocol Genesis.
coinjournal.net
Crypto Hubs are Booming: Here’s What to Know
How to get started with the Crypto Hub. Using Crypto Hubs to build on/off ramps. Crypto hubs are doing well. So, are you curious to know more about why crypto hubs are booming? What makes the ideal setting for a crypto company’s headquarters?. From $1.49 billion in 2020, the...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Cryptos To Invest in Now – Our Top 2023 Picks
BNB (BNB) Metacade is the best crypto to buy now. It is a comprehensive play-to-earn gaming platform that offers a vast selection of different arcade games. All games in the Metacade have integrated financial rewards, and the platform offers various additional features designed to drive progress in the GameFi sector.
u.today
Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Despite Massive Drop in SHIB Burn Rate
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com
Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch
Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
astaga.com
The biggest cryptocurrencies around the world in 2023
Tens of millions have turned to crypto markets to generate profits. Cryptocurrencies are outlawed in solely 9 international locations on the earth. Analysts agree on is that Bitcoin and Ethereum will maintain the highest two spots for fairly a while. Cryptocurrencies, often known as digital currencies, have completely modified the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
Comments / 0