PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO