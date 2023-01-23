ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Report: Maine ranks in top five states for volunteerism

FREEPORT, Maine — Sharing a hand and a little TLC leads Maine to rank fourth in the United States for volunteerism, according to a new report from AmeriCorps. Donna Parkinson said she has been volunteering with the Freeport Community Center for about five years. Once a week, she volunteers her time to help out in the thrift store there.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineDOT announces three-year work plan

AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lead public defender in Maine resigns after month on job

AUGUSTA, Maine — The lead attorney from the state's first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director Justin Andrus...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing releases report on 2023 housing outlook

MAINE, USA — MaineHousing released a new report Tuesday to serve as a tool for policymakers and Mainers to better learn the status of affordable housing development in the state as the new year kicks off. Named the MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, it includes "several key metrics and analysis...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

This new initiative funded by the EPA aims to help new Mainers advocate for safe housing

PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Day to be 'transformed' into Maine Day Week at UMaine

ORONO, Maine — The future of Maine Day at the University of Maine has been decided: The historically volunteer-centered holiday will be "transformed" into Maine Day Week. The 23-member Maine Day Task Force appointed this past fall semester to decide the fate of Maine Day issued a 12-page report on Dec. 14 regarding Maine Day's status, a news release from UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Tuesday.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More heavy snow on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

