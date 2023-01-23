Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Maine ranks in top five states for volunteerism
FREEPORT, Maine — Sharing a hand and a little TLC leads Maine to rank fourth in the United States for volunteerism, according to a new report from AmeriCorps. Donna Parkinson said she has been volunteering with the Freeport Community Center for about five years. Once a week, she volunteers her time to help out in the thrift store there.
MaineDOT announces three-year work plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
Maine lawmakers to consider allowing hundreds of wind turbines off coast
AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of floating turbines could be spinning in the Gulf of Maine within the next decade. Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, unveiled an early draft of a bill Tuesday that is a continuance of the goals of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ offshore wind roadmap, but it also charts a bold course for the future.
Maine indigent legal services under the microscope during supplemental budget
AUGUSTA, Maine — After pushback from Republicans on the half-billion-dollar heating assistance package, the Maine legislature held a public hearing before easily passing the bill. Now legislators are reviewing the state's supplemental budget, starting with the appropriations committee. Lawmakers hosted a public hearing Wednesday at the State House in...
Lead public defender in Maine resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine — The lead attorney from the state's first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director Justin Andrus...
MaineHousing releases report on 2023 housing outlook
MAINE, USA — MaineHousing released a new report Tuesday to serve as a tool for policymakers and Mainers to better learn the status of affordable housing development in the state as the new year kicks off. Named the MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, it includes "several key metrics and analysis...
This new initiative funded by the EPA aims to help new Mainers advocate for safe housing
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
Plans to help more Mainers save for retirement may begin by spring 2024
AUGUSTA, Maine — In the age of inflation, planning financially for the future may not be top-of-mind for a lot of people. Maine has the oldest median age, though, which means saving for retirement is a reality that shouldn't go unrecognized. Now, there's a new program in the pipeline in Maine with big potential to help address this issue.
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
Acadia awarded $7.8M in federal funds to upgrade water distribution systems
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park has been awarded a $7.8 million contract from the National Park Service (NPS) funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) aimed at improving the park's water and wastewater distribution systems. The national park's water utility systems were installed in the 1970s...
Maine Day to be 'transformed' into Maine Day Week at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — The future of Maine Day at the University of Maine has been decided: The historically volunteer-centered holiday will be "transformed" into Maine Day Week. The 23-member Maine Day Task Force appointed this past fall semester to decide the fate of Maine Day issued a 12-page report on Dec. 14 regarding Maine Day's status, a news release from UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Tuesday.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Maine officials report 2 fatal medical incidents involving snow removal
BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that it has responded to two fatal medical incidents involving the use of snowblowers. The sheriff's office said the incidents were unrelated, but both involved the use of snowblowers while moving heavy snow. The sheriff's office...
More heavy snow on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
Delvin Choice of 'The Voice' fame to perform with students in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Students at one school in Portland got the unique opportunity to learn and work alongside Delvin Choice. Choice is a professional gospel singer who was a quarterfinalist on NBC show "The Voice" in 2014. Choice is in Maine for a three-day music residency at St. Brigid...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0