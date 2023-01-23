Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO