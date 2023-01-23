ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

KOMO News

Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE — There is a new safety concern over a homeless encampment along the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. The encampment sits just north of the Ship Canal Bridge on Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) right-of-way property. Drivers and residents said people living in the encampments are crossing...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles

Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey

Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
BELLEVUE, WA
mltnews.com

City of MLT weekday swim preregistration for winter Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s weekday swim lesson registration for the winter session is approaching. For anyone currently participating in swim lessons Monday/Wednesday, preregistration starts at noon Tuesday, Jan. 31. Preregistration for Tuesday/Thursday lessons is at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. Open registration for those not enrolled in a current...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KINGSTON, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA

