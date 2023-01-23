Read full article on original website
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family ofWill Keeps says he has a long road to recovery after he was shot inside Starts Right Here, a program that he founded to help at-risk youth. Monday's shooting killed two students and "severely injured" Keeps, who was shot in the hand and hip. The well-known rapper started the program in 2019 with large support from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines
Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide.
Former Governor Branstad Is Now President Of World Food Prize
Des Moines, Iowa –Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines-based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. In October of each year, the foundation presents the World Food Prize and its 250-thousand-dollar award to people at the forefront of efforts to improve the quality, quantity, and availability of food.
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Des Moines Water Works recommends replacing thousands of lead pipes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works went before the city council Monday morning to recommend replacing 20,000 of the city's lead pipes. The project comes in at an estimated $200 million. Some home and property owners could be responsible for paying for the replacement. The hope is...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DMPD monitors possibility of violent retaliation following shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — In the aftermath of Monday'sshooting at Starts Right Here, Des Moines police say they are monitoring social media and talking with informants. They are concerned about violent retaliation for the killings of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — police say they were both known gang members.
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
Ames woman hopes her crickets could supply your next meal
The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to solve the big problem of climate change.
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Iowa man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
T.J. Rude feels grounded. But in March 2021, life for the founder of local coffee company Northern Vessel was far from this way: the startup closed that month. Rude cited serious financial difficulties and struggled privately with a battle from burnout.
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
ISU Research Tries To Improve Warnings For Extreme Heat In Buildings
Ames, Iowa — Researchers at Iowa State University are using a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop tools capable of giving people in higher-risk neighborhoods more time to prepare for dangerous heat. ISU architecture professor, Ulrike Passe is the principal investigator on the grant that will first...
