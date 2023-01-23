ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Technology

New Jersey Gets Grant to Convert Diesel Ferries to Hybrid-Electric

(TNS) — New Jersey is getting $11.3 million in Federal Transit Administration grants to convert diesel ferries to hybrid-electric vessels. The funds will also be used to fund improvements to the Belford Ferry Terminal in Monmouth County. U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D- N.J., U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D- N.J.,...
