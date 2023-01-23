ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Lake, ME

foxbangor.com

Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth

EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Update on Yesterday’s Fires in Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow for you: Early yesterday morning around 2 AM, fire crews were alerted of a structure fire in at 4 Water Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire. We have learned that one resident jumped from the building during the time the fire broke out into the stream below. Injuries to that resident still remain unknown at this time. Multiple departments were called on scene to assist with the blaze from surrounding towns. The building has been deemed a total loss with water damage to the surrounding fronts. The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene to investigate later on in the evening. Crews were on scene until 10:30 PM. This fire continues to remain under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash

ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

Heavy Snow Overnight Tonight Results in Dangerous Travel Through the Morning Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure back off to the south and west of the region this evening. That will be working its way north and east overnight tonight, resulting in heavy snowfall continuing through tomorrow morning. Snow is expected to stop falling from the sky by midday, with blowing snow still causing issues through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Winds will eventually taper off going into Friday, leading to a better but cooler day expected going into the weekend.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades

Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
