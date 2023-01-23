Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if You can Identify the Subjects. If you know or recognize the subjects, you are asked to contact Trooper Bernard at...
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth
EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
wagmtv.com
Update on Yesterday’s Fires in Caribou
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow for you: Early yesterday morning around 2 AM, fire crews were alerted of a structure fire in at 4 Water Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire. We have learned that one resident jumped from the building during the time the fire broke out into the stream below. Injuries to that resident still remain unknown at this time. Multiple departments were called on scene to assist with the blaze from surrounding towns. The building has been deemed a total loss with water damage to the surrounding fronts. The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene to investigate later on in the evening. Crews were on scene until 10:30 PM. This fire continues to remain under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
wagmtv.com
One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
wagmtv.com
Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County's latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
wagmtv.com
Heavy Snow Overnight Tonight Results in Dangerous Travel Through the Morning Commute
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure back off to the south and west of the region this evening. That will be working its way north and east overnight tonight, resulting in heavy snowfall continuing through tomorrow morning. Snow is expected to stop falling from the sky by midday, with blowing snow still causing issues through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Winds will eventually taper off going into Friday, leading to a better but cooler day expected going into the weekend.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0