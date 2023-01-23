ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. ( KRON ) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael.

Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on Bonnie Banks Way in San Rafael. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they are running a toxicology test on Heeb on Tuesday. Her cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

KRON4 previously reported that she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time, and it is unknown whether her autopilot feature was on.

No other injuries from the incident were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

