Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie Jiffy Lube set to open January 24

Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Jiffy Lube, an automotive maintenance provider for more than 40 years, recently announced its new Sun Prairie location will open on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The new location is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including tires, brakes, battery service and alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change. The store is located at 610 Spring St. near Menards and Chase Bank.

“We are excited about the opening of a new Jiffy Lube in Sun Prairie,” said Steve Isom, executive vice president for Stonebriar. “While we offer our signature oil change, we want the community to know we can help with all of their car care needs including tires, brakes, suspension work, batteries and much more.”

This Jiffy Lube Multicare location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

Founded in late 2019, Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC owns and operates more than 75 Jiffy Lube locations around the United States.

With state-of-the-art facilities, equipment and operations, Stonebriar is committed to hiring local leadership, integrating into the community and providing excellent guest service, which includes speed, friendliness and quality of work.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America.

Jiffy Lube established the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles.

Jiffy Lube Multicare offers oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need.

Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company; visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more.

Sun Prairie Star

