Barbara Louise Maltsberger Strain passed from this world on January 23, 2023 at her home in Portland, Texas, in the company of her loving family. Barbara was born on January 5, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to her proud parents Melvin Maltsberger and Louise Bammert Maltsberger. She grew up on the family farm in Coker Community, playing with her brother “Bubba” and their friends. Barbara loved dancing early on. When they were kids, she and dance partner Bubba won a jitterbug contest. She also became a skilled horse rider and pretty good shot with a pistol or rifle. She attended Coker School, and graduated high school from Incarnate Word Academy in San Antonio. She was allowed to drive the family’s old army jeep to Incarnate Word, and would occasionally give rides to some of the nuns. They had to hold on tight riding on that open bench in the back.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO