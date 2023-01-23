Read full article on original website
Rodney Ben Chaney
Rodney Ben Chaney, 60, of Refugio, Texas died Dec. 25, 2022, at Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion-Inpatient Center in Victoria, Texas. Rodney was also a resident of Kingsville for many years. He was born to Robert Lee Chaney and Iris Sue Guilliams on June 30, 1962. Survivors...
Barbara Louise Maltsberger Strain
Barbara Louise Maltsberger Strain passed from this world on January 23, 2023 at her home in Portland, Texas, in the company of her loving family. Barbara was born on January 5, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to her proud parents Melvin Maltsberger and Louise Bammert Maltsberger. She grew up on the family farm in Coker Community, playing with her brother “Bubba” and their friends. Barbara loved dancing early on. When they were kids, she and dance partner Bubba won a jitterbug contest. She also became a skilled horse rider and pretty good shot with a pistol or rifle. She attended Coker School, and graduated high school from Incarnate Word Academy in San Antonio. She was allowed to drive the family’s old army jeep to Incarnate Word, and would occasionally give rides to some of the nuns. They had to hold on tight riding on that open bench in the back.
William “Bill” Tunnell Reagan
William “Bill” Tunnell Reagan, 66, of Mineral, Texas, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. Bill was born October 30, 1956 in Corpus Christi to Cyrus Tunnell Reagan and Mary Bess Fillinger. He was employed as maintenance manager with Texas Department of Criminal Justice for approximately 20 years. He was a rancher and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
Dorothy Jean Gerald
Refugio - Dorothy Jean Gerald died Jan. 21, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born April 22, 1934 in Texana, TX to Colonel Cone Gerald and Pauline Douglas Gerald. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Alton Gerald. Dorothy graduated from Refugio High...
Sinton dominates all-district football team
Sinton senior wide receiver-free safety Ray Perez was named the Most Valuable Player of the All-District 15-4A, Division II football team released recently. Pirate senior quarterback Braeden Brown was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Sinton senior outside linebacker Tyler Ramirez was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
Victoria man dies in Goliad County crash
A Victoria man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at a construction stop on U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad County on Monday morning. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben San Miguel, Zachary Allen Wilkinson was operating a 2019 United Parcel Service Freightliner box truck when he rear-ended a 2022 International tractor-trailer operated by Tedderrian Dontrell Powell of Houston. San Miguel said the tractor-trailer and several vehicles ahead of it were stopped at a construction site.
Guajardo leads Pettus all-district selections
Pettus junior Seth Guajardo was chosen to the first-team offense and defense on the All-District 16-2A, Division II football team released recently. Guajardo was selected as a running back on offense and utility player on defense. Pettus senior quarterback Garett Grayson was also named to the first-team offense as were...
Emergency funds approved for Pettus
If the prospect of bloodworms in your creek water sounds unappealing, then there’s good news coming downstream: the town of Pettus is getting new aerators, following an emergency purchase approval at Monday’s Bee County Commissioner Court meeting. “We’ve only had one aerator for the past six to seven...
