FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Related
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 adult arrested
2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation
Man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others due in court for sanity hearing
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD needs help in identifying T-Mobile robbers
Sheriff’s office hosting blood drive for captain
Cameras to finally be installed where Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. were murdered in 2-3 weeks
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
Arson investigation underway after crews extinguish shed fire
BR house fire ruled arson
ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy
LSU students react to temporary suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license following alleged rape and death of student
Shirley Daigle receives new roof through Garcia Roofing ‘Santa Did My Roof’ contest
What it’s like on the medical side of a mass casualty call
Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home
2 teachers honored with $25K awards for strides in student literacy
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0