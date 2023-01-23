ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bond hearings are underway Tuesday, Jan. 24, for three men who investigators say participated in or witnessed a sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death. The men are appearing before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers. Myers is determining pre-trial bond amounts. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Sheriff’s office hosting blood drive for captain

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced that it is holding a blood drive for one of its own. According to the sheriff’s office, Capt. Glynn Scalise is awaiting a bone marrow transplant. They will host the blood drive with Ochsner Blood Bank...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Tigerland bar is temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reports that it issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, Jan. 23, effective immediately, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 has been ruled as arson, according to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials say firefighters arrived at a home located just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ford Street off of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge ABC Board wants to change underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Office is taking a closer look at one bar in particular. Police say LSU student, Madison Brooks, spent her last few hours alive at a bar in Tigerland. Investigators say she was at Reggie’s when the 19-year-old met the four guys who would later drop her off before she ended up in the middle of Burbank Drive, hit by a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State. They’re invited to attend an open house at the Louisiana Veterans Home on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

2 teachers honored with $25K awards for strides in student literacy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Educators in Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish have been honored with the Milken Educator Award for strides in student literacy. The $25,000 awards went to both first-grade teacher Elise Frederic, and fifth-grade teacher Dereka Duncan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Every year, it gets presented to around 40 K-12 educators across the United States, who make a profound difference for students, colleagues, and communities.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

