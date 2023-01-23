ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments

The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15

Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell looks to combat theft by transitioning to cashless facilities

Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to hear information regarding cashless transactions at city facilities. Kim Tiehen, the Director of Strategic Financial Engagement for the city of Coppell, shared information about why city facilities have or will transition to cashless operations, what steps the city is currently taking, and how customers are paying.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's Dylan Culbertson

The McKinney boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with 3-1 wins over rival McKinney North and Little Elm, with the latter coming in the team's District 5-6A opener. Junior Dylan Culbertson had his fingerprints all over McKinney's big week, totaling three goals and an assist. After being named the...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet

LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD considers 2023 bond options, estimated at $310 million

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee. The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
COPPELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy