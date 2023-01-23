Read full article on original website
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
Coppell looks to combat theft by transitioning to cashless facilities
Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to hear information regarding cashless transactions at city facilities. Kim Tiehen, the Director of Strategic Financial Engagement for the city of Coppell, shared information about why city facilities have or will transition to cashless operations, what steps the city is currently taking, and how customers are paying.
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
Carrollton Police Department respond to multiple thefts, aggravated assaults, burglaries during the week of Jan. 15
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
The Lakeside Journal Business Briefs: Local ribbon cuttings in Little Elm, The Colony
The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and milestone celebration for The Brass Tap on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The Brass Tap is located at 1951 FM 423, Suite 900, Frisco, TX 75033.
Little Elm Fire Department paramedics to receive honor for saving a life
In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery. Adam...
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's Dylan Culbertson
The McKinney boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with 3-1 wins over rival McKinney North and Little Elm, with the latter coming in the team's District 5-6A opener. Junior Dylan Culbertson had his fingerprints all over McKinney's big week, totaling three goals and an assist. After being named the...
Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet
LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
Plano City Council discusses efforts to regulate short-term rental in light of recent criminal activity
The Plano City Council saw two housing items in its Monday meeting. The first centered around short-term rentals and how the city aims to regulate these entities and prevent further nuisances and criminal activity. Discussions around short-term rentals began on Oct. 10, where council aimed to understand the landscape of...
Coppell ISD considers 2023 bond options, estimated at $310 million
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee. The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
Four-day school week in Little Elm ISD? Board delays calendar change to gather more data, input
Little Elm ISD was previously considering a four-day week, following a trend that other Texas school districts have implemented in 2023, but after the LEISD board meeting on Monday, the four-day week may no longer be under consideration. The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23...
Celina Business Briefs: New openings, Friday Night Market applications and more updates
The development at 1640 W. Frontier Parkway in Celina has some new tenants. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Celina Economic Development Corporation announced three new businesses open at the location. That includes: Allergy and Asthma of Prosper and Celina and Gideon Math & Reading, which are both open now.
Want to know what's planned for Celina ISD? Superintendent Maglisceau outlines vision for short-term, long-term growth
Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone. Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
