FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center partners with Clarke County Tourism to hold first ever Groundhog Day Celebration
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, headquartered in Boyce, Virginia (just west of Middleburg) and one of the largest wildlife teaching veterinary hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic, will participate in a Groundhog Day Celebration at the Clarke County Fairgrounds’ Ruritan Building (890 West Main St., Berryville, Va.) on Thursday, February 2. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with an actual groundhog making predictions at 10 a.m. The event is being held in partnership with Clarke County Tourism and Valley Wildlife Care, a non-profit charity of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, who’s ambassador groundhog, Tiva will be making the weather prediction.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren
Help wildlife by keeping your cat indoors. This Carolina Wren has been in care at the Center since early January after suffering a right radius (bone in the “forearm” of the wing) fracture as the result of a cat attack. As with all confirmed cat interactions (finder saw...
royalexaminer.com
Mary Lou Boies (1929 – 2023)
Mary Lou Boies, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was a Woods Cove Assisted Living resident in Front Royal, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 12:00 pm at Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, with Pastor Latitia Schoeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
royalexaminer.com
Thomas Edward Zinn II (1960 – 2023)
Thomas Edward Zinn II passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, in Winchester, VA, after a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. Friends and family surrounded him. Tom was born on December 8, 1960, at Lakehurst Naval Air Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey. He attended Warren County High School, where he excelled in football and tennis. Tom formed the garage band Stratus while in high school, where he enjoyed playing drums and guitar with his best friend. During that time, he served his community and grew in his faith by participating in youth groups at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal and New Direction in Rappahannock County.
WTOP
Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday
Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
WUSA
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
wwnytv.com
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.
mocoshow.com
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Democrats candidate interest open house Saturday. January 28th
As Chair of the Warren County Democratic Committee, I am excited to announce our Candidate Interest Open House on Saturday, January 28, from 10-2 pm at the Warren County Community Center. This event is designed to be a service to members of the community and not a closed-door, partisan exercise. The open house is not a place for rehashing political debates but one where interested parties can come in good faith to learn if the public office is right for them. One might ask why the chair of a Democratic committee would share helpful information about how to seek office without requiring party pledges.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
royalexaminer.com
2023 Reassessment Notice – sticker shock
Last week I checked the mail and found my 2023 Reassessment Notice from Warren County. While not a bill, the assessment change was up nearly 33%. I took a hard swallow, even though I had been forewarned, for I had been in the audience at the January 3rd Board of Supervisors meeting when it was discussed that these reassessments, expected to show 25-35% increases in many cases, would cause sticker shock.
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
