Mount Vernon, AL

wxxv25.com

Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID

A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) – A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment for a Michigan 7-year-old as she rushed to help her great-grandmother. “She was picking me up from school, and she thought like the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” said 7-year-old Mariah Galloway. “And she got out, and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Federal investigation at Alabama Airport

Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
WKRG News 5

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Could the Mississippi Opal become the state’s first official gemstone?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two decades after it was first discovered in Mississippi, a push is underway to make opal the state’s official gemstone. In December, the State Board of Registered Professional Geologists signed off on a resolution asking the legislature to make the Mississippi Opal the official gemstone of the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

