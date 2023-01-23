Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery arrested after crashing into Rockdale deputies’ cars
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say they arrested a man wanted for armed robbery after he crashed into their cars during a chase in two metro Atlanta counties. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina and armed bank robbery in Maryland.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman caught on camera stealing employee’s wallet from Villas restaurant
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
wxxv25.com
Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID
A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
Charges dropped against Alabama man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year. […]
wvtm13.com
Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) – A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment for a Michigan 7-year-old as she rushed to help her great-grandmother. “She was picking me up from school, and she thought like the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” said 7-year-old Mariah Galloway. “And she got out, and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Alabama Senator Katie Britt visits Mobile County schools, local law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Senator Katie Britt paid a visit to the Port City last week and visited some local schools and meetings in the area. Britt visited Satsuma High School, meeting with students and teachers that participated in their “Close Up” trip this year. Dunbar School for Creative and Performing Arts also received […]
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Ala. lawmakers set up program for sheriff’s office amid pistol permit decline
ALABAMA (WTVM) - As of January 1, a new Alabama law allows people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The new law cuts out the county sheriff as a middle man and provisions meant to lessen the blow for sheriff’s offices may not be enough to make up expected losses in the budget.
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
wvasfm.org
Federal investigation at Alabama Airport
Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
Time to Save Some Money! Here are 3 Places Offering Family Meals With Multiple Locations in the State of Alabama
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual information provided via each company's official website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit each company's official website for any new updates; permission given to use.
WALA-TV FOX10
Could the Mississippi Opal become the state’s first official gemstone?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two decades after it was first discovered in Mississippi, a push is underway to make opal the state’s official gemstone. In December, the State Board of Registered Professional Geologists signed off on a resolution asking the legislature to make the Mississippi Opal the official gemstone of the state.
