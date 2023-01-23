Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot
SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
q13fox.com
Woman injured in Auburn shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said. After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
q13fox.com
WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
2 Puyallup police officers shot during standoff; suspect in custody
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Puyallup. Puyallup police got a call around 1:17 p.m. about a 37-year-old man who showed up at his ex-partner's apartment, violating a no-contact domestic violence court order, and hid in the closet. When officers tried to get...
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
q13fox.com
Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near Southwest 305th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the shooter was detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community. It's unknown what led up to...
q13fox.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Everett. According to police after 4:30 am., an employee of a nearby facility called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road. When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man...
q13fox.com
Darcus Allen retrial continues, 14 years after 4 officers were gunned down
Witnesses will be called in the re-trial of Darcus Allen. This is a look at opening statements which took place Monday, nearly 14 years after four Lakewood Police officers were ambushed and gunned down.
q13fox.com
Police investigate armed carjacking, robberies in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a group of suspects stole a man’s car at gunpoint, and later used the car to commit a series of crimes in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Monday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to...
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek suspect in laundry detergent theft
LACEY, Wash. - Police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing $333 worth of laundry detergent and garbage bags from a Safeway in Lacey last weekend. According to Lacey Police, the man was captured on surveillance video stealing a shopping cart full of Tide detergent and garbage bags from the Safeway on Yelm Hwy SE and College St around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
q13fox.com
2 police officers shot in six-hour standoff in Puyallup
Two Puyallup police officers are recovering this morning after they were shot during a six-hour standoff. Both are going to be okay.
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by Seattle Police patrol car
Nearly $125,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for the family of a woman hit and killed in a crosswalk by a Seattle Police patrol car. FOX 13 News has kept a close eye on this case, trying to figure out how something like this could happen.
q13fox.com
Detectives seek help identifying suspect who robbed a Redmond Wells Fargo at gunpoint
REDMOND, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Redmond last November. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a single suspect robbed the Redmond Ridge branch of Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 9, 2022.
q13fox.com
2 injured in DUI crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Renton on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of SW Grady Way, near the intersection of Oakesdale Ave. SW. One driver was apparently driving under the influence, according to Renton PD. That...
q13fox.com
Woman dies after being struck by Seattle Police patrol car
SEATTLE - A 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car Monday night in South Lake Union. An officer was responding to a "priority one" call for the fire department, when they struck a woman near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. More officers arrived and gave medical treatment, then Seattle firefighters took over and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
q13fox.com
Teenager ejected from car, 3 others hospitalized after crash in Spanaway
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was ejected and three others were taken to the hospital after deputies say a speeding car hit a pickup truck, flipped onto its top and hit a tree in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a Subaru was speeding northbound on...
Comments / 0