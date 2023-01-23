ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
SEATTLE, WA
Woman injured in Auburn shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said. After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene...
AUBURN, WA
2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
SEATTLE, WA
2 Puyallup police officers shot during standoff; suspect in custody

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Puyallup. Puyallup police got a call around 1:17 p.m. about a 37-year-old man who showed up at his ex-partner's apartment, violating a no-contact domestic violence court order, and hid in the closet. When officers tried to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near Southwest 305th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the shooter was detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community. It's unknown what led up to...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Everett. According to police after 4:30 am., an employee of a nearby facility called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road. When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man...
EVERETT, WA
Lacey Police seek suspect in laundry detergent theft

LACEY, Wash. - Police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing $333 worth of laundry detergent and garbage bags from a Safeway in Lacey last weekend. According to Lacey Police, the man was captured on surveillance video stealing a shopping cart full of Tide detergent and garbage bags from the Safeway on Yelm Hwy SE and College St around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
LACEY, WA
Woman hit, killed by Seattle Police patrol car

Nearly $125,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for the family of a woman hit and killed in a crosswalk by a Seattle Police patrol car. FOX 13 News has kept a close eye on this case, trying to figure out how something like this could happen.
SEATTLE, WA
2 injured in DUI crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Renton on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of SW Grady Way, near the intersection of Oakesdale Ave. SW. One driver was apparently driving under the influence, according to Renton PD. That...
RENTON, WA
Woman dies after being struck by Seattle Police patrol car

SEATTLE - A 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car Monday night in South Lake Union. An officer was responding to a "priority one" call for the fire department, when they struck a woman near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. More officers arrived and gave medical treatment, then Seattle firefighters took over and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA

