hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Sports World Reacts To The Nike Movie Announcement
When it comes to making a film about Nike, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon decided to just do it. Air will explore Nike partnering with basketball legend Michael Jordan to form the iconic Air Jordan brand. Affleck, who is also directing, will portray Nike founder Phil Knight while Damon plays executive ...
Jason Momoa says he filmed Aquaman 2 with multiple Batman actors
It's unclear which version of Batman Aquaman 2 could feature
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Top five Oscars 2023 snubs: From Tom Cruise to James Cameron
Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced in Hollywood and a number of high-profile names were casualties of the Oscars battle.
Daisy Ridley Confirmed She’s Married After Rumors Swirled About A Co-Star
Longstanding rumors about Daisy Ridley's marital status have finally been confirmed by the Star Wars actress.
Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89
Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Rumored to Return Later This Year
Although 2023 just began, Jordan Brand is already preparing for the holiday season with its annual end-of-year drop. The Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” is anticipated to make the list, now joined by the infamous Air Jordan 11 “DMP” that was last released in 2006. As reported...
Michael Jordan Launches #JordanYear 2023 Celebration With Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordans
It’s 2023, a special year for arguably the NBA’s GOAT and business mogul Michael Jordan, who turned his number 23 jersey into a fashion empire that’s been dominating the sneaker market for nearly 40 years. In honor of what will be seen as #JordanYear on social media...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Everything to Know About Ben Affleck’s Nike Movie ‘Air’ About 1980s-Era Michael Jordan: Release Date, Cast & More Details
Ben Affleck’s buzzed about Nike movie will hit theaters this spring. Today, it was announced that “Air,” the 1980s story about the partnership between Nike and a young Michael Jordan, will open in theaters across the globe on April 5 in advance of its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. Affleck will direct the film and star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, alongside Matt Damon who plays Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro. “Air” follows Vaccaro’s chase for Jordan and how it led Nike to dominance by signing the basketball star to the brand. The film will also cover how Vaccaro gained access to...
