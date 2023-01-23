Effective: 2023-01-26 11:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Johnson and Washington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding will continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Oconee. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, The water level begins to flood portions of the dirt parking lot area near the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp...just upstream and rightbank from the Georgia Highway 57 bridge. Minor flooding continues in the woodlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17.6 feet and falling slowly. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 16.6 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage Friday evening to 17.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 17 feet.

