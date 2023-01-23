ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida power companies propose 10% to 20% rate hikes for April

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZhZI_0kObxaBV00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Three of the state’s largest power companies, Tampa Electric Company, Duke Energy Florida, and Florida Power & Light, have each proposed rate hikes to cover the cost of restoring power after the storms wreaked havoc across the state.

Depending on how the Public Service Commission votes, TECO and FPL customers could see another 10% tacked onto their monthly bills, beginning in April. For Duke customers, the company is proposing a 20% increase starting in April. If the increases are approved, it will be among multiple hikes planned for the early months of 2023.

Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid

In a multi-month process, FPL, TECO, Duke Energy Florida, and the Florida Public Utilities Company have had several rate hikes approved, with the new requests an additional proposed increase.

Some of the hikes are due to the companies’ reliance on natural gas for power plants, which has become more expensive over the last few years.

Other rate hikes were approved in 2022 to help strengthen the state’s electric grid and prevent further destruction due to hurricanes and powerful storms that hit Florida. The first hike came in January, following a December request.

The latest proposed hike would cover the cost of repairing the grid and restoring power after the two storms. If approved, the hike would take effect in April. It should be noted that previous requests to increase revenue via consumer payouts have yet to be voted down by PSC members.

“FPL is seeking recovery of $1.3 billion for incremental restoration costs from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” the company said in a statement. “As part of FPL’s plan, customers would pay a temporary storm surcharge for 12 months, beginning in April.”

The FPL asked for an additional rate hike to cover the cost of higher natural gas prices in 2022. TECO, FPL and Duke Energy also requested a 15% fuel cost hike in September .

Which investor-owned power company charges Florida customers most?

“FPL is also seeking permission to recover about $2.1 billion to make up for the difference between projections and actual costs for natural gas in 2022,” the company’s statement continued. “FPL’s proposal would spread these unrecovered 2022 fuel costs over a 21-month period beginning in April 2023 to reduce the impact on customer bills.”

FPL said its plan would “minimize bill adjustments to pay for two hurricanes” and said the rate hikes would be temporary.

TECO made its own 10% rate hike request . The Tampa-based company asked for “the replenishment of the company’s storm reserve for a total amount of $130,880,964,” spread in monthly payments to its 810,000 customers.

In a letter from Archie Collins, President and CEO of TECO, the company said the proposed rate hikes were to “seek uncollected fuel costs from 2022 and expenses for the prompt restoration efforts after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The extreme volatility of natural gas prices in 2022, which increased by more than 70 percent over the previous year, resulted in home energy costs reaching near 10-year highs in the United States.”

Speaking more directly, Collins said in a statement that “one of the best ways to ease the impact is to spread these costs over a longer time frame. We also encourage customers to use our many free programs to better manage electricity use, which translates into lower bills.”

DeSantis promises to ‘protect’ teachers from discipline for following state law

The increases would be spread out over nearly two years, from April 2023 to December 2024. Separate to their fuel-related price hike, TECO said “storm costs would be spread over 12 months. Fuel and storm costs are passed directly to customers without any markup by the utility.”

Duke Energy said that their requests were also to handle storm-related restoration costs, as well as fuel cost recovery for 2022. Based on the combined requests, Duke Energy is requesting increases that will amount to more than $1.23 billion in rate hikes, from a combination of “net fuel costs” recovery and “storm restoration work, mostly associated with hurricanes Ian and Nicole.”

The statement from Duke said the costs included 2022’s “under-recovery” of $1.18 billion, which they said was a decrease of $385 million in 2023, as a result of projected lower costs for natural gas.

“If approved by the FPSC, the changes will be effective in April 2023. The monthly bill impact to a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will increase $33.49 or about 20% beginning in April,” Duke Energy said in a statement.

Duke Energy, TECO, and FPL are private, for-profit companies . While it’s not legally required to have power for your home, there are not many alternatives when it comes to energy providers. Additionally, even customers who have renewable setups, such as solar panels, still have to go through power companies to manage their usage.

For the most recent fiscal quarter, NextEra, the parent company of FPL , reported “strong third quarter results” through September.

“Turning now to our financial performance, NextEra Energy delivered strong third quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share increasing by approximately 13% year-over-year,” a third quarter earnings call said. A fourth quarter earnings report is expected Wednesday. From Oct. 20, 2022 to date, NextEra Energy’s stock price has gone up $11.79 per share, though with some minor fluctuations.

TECO power customer bills rising 11% in January 2023

Emera Incorporated, the parent company of Tampa Electric, reported a 37% increase in cash flow, minus fuel and storm cost deferrals, as of their own third quarter earnings call. The company reported a $167 million net income.

Duke Energy previously announced plans to request funds via additional rate hikes for storm damages and recovery, though their own petition to FPSC has not yet been submitted. In its own corporate filings for third quarter, Duke reported “third-quarter segment income of $1,540 million” for its electric utilities and infrastructure, representing “an increase of $0.06 per share.”

The cost recoveries requested by Duke, TECO, and FPL will be accomplished through direct increases to Florida consumers, should the Public Service Commission approve them. Voting on the requests is expected in March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
ecowatch.com

Florida’s Three Major Utilities Propose 10% to 20% Rate Hikes, Citing Hurricane Damage, Natural Gas Prices

A combination of climate-fueled extreme weather events and a reliance on fossil fuels could raise the electricity bills of many Floridians this spring. Three of the state’s largest utilities — Florida Power & Light (FPL), Duke Energy and Tampa Electric Company (TECO) — have asked the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve rate hikes to cover an increase in natural gas prices and the cost of restoring the grid following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Head of FPL retiring amid controversy

The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
apr.org

Florida Power CEO implicated in scandals abruptly steps down

Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the country, abruptly announced the retirement of its chief executive after a tenure marked by strong financial returns, moves toward greener energy and multiple scandals. Under the leadership of Eric Silagy, 54, the company has been tied to allegations of...
L. Cane

3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Duke Energy is giving away free trees

Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Is Florida actually cheaper than other states?

About 500,000 people made the move from other states to Florida last year. The influx of people relocating to the Sunshine State from other parts of the U.S. is not slowing down. But one of the main reasons people move here could cost them in the long run. It's no...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles

(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices surge in Florida

Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Warren sends letter to DeSantis requesting reinstatement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t help him get his job back. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Florida’s Constitution when he suspended Warren last year, but declined to reinstate him citing jurisdictional issues. However, the judge said the governor was able to […]
FLORIDA STATE
Yahoo Sports

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

--- The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. All times Eastern. For questions or comments, email Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Last updated Thurs., Jan. 26. Feb. 26: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA. Rocket:...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy