Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting
Presentation of awards, an annual report from the Board of Supervisors and election of two supervisors for three year terms are on the schedule at the annual meeting of the Geary County Conservation District Thursday evening. It will begin at the 4-H / Senior Center at 6:30 p.m.
Junction City Juneteenth seeks new members
Interested members of the public are invited to join the Juneteenth Team as they prepare for Junction City's celebration on June 17. Come to a brainstorming and planning meeting at the 12th Street Community Center (1002 W. 12 St., Junction City) on Tuesday, February 7, at 5:30 p.m .
Dr. Ferrell Miller serves as JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker
It’s All About You was the topic of Dr. Ferrell Miller’s presentation at the January 25 Celebration of Optimism meeting at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Ferrell used the three parts of the accordion the keyboard, bellows and bass buttons to demonstrate that “music on the accordion cannot be played unless all three parts work in consort with each other. He stated that “this is true in life. We make decisions about who we trust, who we spend time with, what kind of person we are and want to become, will be one who works with or against others to compromise and make things better.”
Men of Lyona United Methodist Church will host their ground hog supper
For the first time in three years the full Ground Hog supper tradition will resume on Feb. 6 when the Men of Lyona United Methodist Church host their annual supper. The doors were closed the past two years for take-away only meals but this year there will be a return to the full event. The Ground Hog supper has been a tradition for 79 years.
CASA will host a fundraiser Feb. 18
Court Appointed Special Advocates will host their annual Cheers4CASA on Feb. 18 at the George Smith Reception Hall in Junction City. Food, wine and nonalcoholic wine will be available and there will be a silent auction. Get tickets at www.casa8jd.org/c4c. The information was contained in a CASA news release.
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
Student idea comes to fruition in Junction City
When Nathan Amaro served on the panel as one of six students during the Junction City Main Street 2022 Community Forum on Diversity and Equality, he was asked what he could do to make a difference in Junction City. His idea was to “gather a big group of people to do something for kids and let their parents know that people care about their children.”
KDOT awards bids for two projects in Geary County
Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded a bid for crack repair covering 2.3 miles from the north city limits of Junction City to the U.S. 77 / K-57 / K-244 junction to Pavement Pro's LLC of McPherson. KDOT also awarded a bid for milling and overlay on K-18 from about...
County awards a bid for the CVB Visitor's Guide
Geary County Commissioners have approved a bid for publication of the 2023 Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitors Guide. According to CVB Director Donna Price, a bid totaling $13,311.08 was awarded to Publication Printers for the work.
Kyle withdraws name from consideration to fill district magistrate vacancy
A former Riley County Police Department Administrative Captain has withdrawn his name from consideration for a district magistrate vacancy. Josh Kyle had been one of three nominated to fill the seat vacated by James Kepple in November in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Riley and Clay counties. Kepple is now the municipal court judge for the City of Manhattan.
Geary County Historical Society will host a Murder Mystery event
Geary County Historical Society planners are beginning to plan a new activity for that organization. It will be a murder mystery event next fall, said Heather Hagedorn, Society Director. "We're in very early stages so we'll see but for right now it's just a one time event. The setting for...
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
Former RCPD Cpt. withdraws nomination for judgeship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Captain with the Riley Co. Police Department has withdrawn his nomination for a county-wide judge position. Kansas Courts announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it has changed the interview schedule of the nominees to fill a district magistrate judge position in Riley Co. created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple. The change was made as former Riley County Police Department Captain Joshua Kyle withdrew his nomination.
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
Geary County Commission will condense their meeting agendas
Geary County Commissioners have decided to shorten up the format for their meetings, which normally occur on Mondays. They will continue to meet at 10 a.m. but adjourn about 1 p.m. The agenda for this Monday includes a series of quarterly and weekly reports, a Department Head meeting, and there...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Citizens Police Academy is under way
On Thursday, January 19th the Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit started the 2023 Citizens Police Academy. Police announced that this is a 12-week class to give citizens a better understanding about law enforcement procedures, how police officers work within the community, and how other departments work within the police department.
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
JCHS bowling teams compete in a Manhattan quadrangular
Junction City finished first in girls varsity bowling competition at a quadrangular in Manhattan. The Lady Jays turned in a team score of 2233 while two members of the team placed in the top five. Alexis Wareman finished second with a score of 581 and Ava Oentrich fourth with a 575.
