ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men accused of supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in February is now in custody. Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Second Warren man arrested for overdose death of Canfield mom

An arrest has been made of the second Warren man secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of a Canfield mother or two. Alan Hunt III was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. Hunt and 39-year-old Anthony Harris were secretly indicted by the...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Rowan Sweeney murder suspect to be held without bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of the death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy who was on the run for more than two years will be held without bond for the time being. Andre McCoy, 22, was arraigned before Judge Anthony D’Apolito Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on several charges, including a count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the September 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney and the wounding of four other people.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield attorney found guilty in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS

A Youngstown area attorney has been convicted of participating in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS. Following a six-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson in Youngstown, Robert J. Rohrbaugh, 49, of Canfield was convicted of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mystery man leaves clown statue at Trumbull Sheriff's lobby

Why would someone walk into the Trumbull County Jail lobby, make some rude gestures, and place a statue of a clown on the floor before leaving? A report from the Sheriff's department doesn't speculate on the reasons for what it describes as "suspicious" activity. The report says video recorded Monday...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy