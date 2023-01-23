YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of the death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy who was on the run for more than two years will be held without bond for the time being. Andre McCoy, 22, was arraigned before Judge Anthony D’Apolito Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on several charges, including a count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the September 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney and the wounding of four other people.

