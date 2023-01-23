Read full article on original website
Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men accused of supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in February is now in custody. Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
Second Warren man arrested for overdose death of Canfield mom
An arrest has been made of the second Warren man secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of a Canfield mother or two. Alan Hunt III was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. Hunt and 39-year-old Anthony Harris were secretly indicted by the...
Woman pleads guilty to charge in child endangering case
Jenny Musgrave, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday to a charge of attempted endangering children.
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Youngstown police found marijuana grow in home after domestic violence report
Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Local lawyer found guilty in scheme to steal $1.3M
The verdict comes after a six-day trial.
Rowan Sweeney murder suspect to be held without bond
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of the death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy who was on the run for more than two years will be held without bond for the time being. Andre McCoy, 22, was arraigned before Judge Anthony D’Apolito Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on several charges, including a count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the September 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney and the wounding of four other people.
Canfield attorney found guilty in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS
A Youngstown area attorney has been convicted of participating in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS. Following a six-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson in Youngstown, Robert J. Rohrbaugh, 49, of Canfield was convicted of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Kinsman man caught with gavels, 'Blind Justice' statue missing from judge's office
They say justice is blind, but a judge in Trumbull County may be thankful that security cameras in her offices saw enough to help catch a man who allegedly stole some items that may have sentimental value. While investigating a report that someone was breaking windows in Niles, Police arrested...
Suspect in Canfield Fair shooting released from detention, on house arrest
A juvenile suspect in the shooting incident at the Canfield Fair has been released from detention on Tuesday. According to Mahoning County Juvenile Court Administrator, Wes Skeels, the suspect has been released and has been placed on house arrest. Additionally, he must attend court-ordered counseling sessions. Previously, the juvenile had...
Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Police identify victim of Warren shooting
Warren detectives are investigating the city’s latest homicide and have identified the victim as an 18-year-old man.
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
Car hits house in chase, suspects not found
The chase started early Thursday morning in Boardman
Ohio student arrested for hitting another student with chair
An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair.
Mystery man leaves clown statue at Trumbull Sheriff's lobby
Why would someone walk into the Trumbull County Jail lobby, make some rude gestures, and place a statue of a clown on the floor before leaving? A report from the Sheriff's department doesn't speculate on the reasons for what it describes as "suspicious" activity. The report says video recorded Monday...
Victim identified in fatal drive-by shooting in Warren neighborhood
Warren Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the northwest side of Warren late Tuesday. Joquan Lavar Hall, 18, was found wounded on the 3300 block of Olian Avenue NW shortly after 11 p.m. A caller to 9-1-1 told a dispatcher that his friend was struck by...
