Read full article on original website
Related
Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Caesars Promo Code FULLSYR: $1,250 new user bonus for any NBA game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. January is a very busy time in the sports calendar. There is a lot going on between the NFL playoffs, the NHL heading...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR insures your bet on NBA tonight
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are looking to bet on the NBA tonight then the place to go is Caesars Sportsbook, where you can claim a...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Heat 98-95 after fourth quarter meltdown
The shorthanded Celtics were minutes away from a tough win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night before falling apart late in a 98-95 defeat. It was the second straight loss for Boston who played without Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (groin), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon in the matchup. Jimmy Butler was a late scratch as well for Miami due to a lower back injury but the Celtics still maintained control for much of the game due to Jayson Tatum (31 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists). Derrick White (23 points, 6 assists) also stood out as all five starters scored in double figures which put Boston in position to win as they opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Bonus Bets for NFL Playoffs This Weekend
DraftKings Ohio is offering new users who sign up for an account $200 in bonus bets to use on the NFL Playoffs this weekend.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Celtics trade rumors: Willy Hernangomez drawing interest as center insurance for Boston (report)
The Celtics traded away one Hernangomez brother last season but may have an interest in acquiring his brother. A new report from EuroHoops indicates that Willy Hernangomez is on the trade radar of Boston and the Miami Heat as both teams look to upgrade their depth at the center position.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Texas UIL boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
profootballnetwork.com
Top 7 Sports Betting Strategies: Tips From a Betting Expert
Betting advice is like scrambled eggs. A seven-year-old can make them. Doesn’t mean they’re any good. For several decades, I’ve developed and honed a range of betting strategies that can be employed across sports and contest types. Here are my top seven strategies, which I incorporate into nearly every Pro Football Network article.
FanDuel Promo Code Ending: Bet $5, Win $150 GUARANTEED Before It's Too Late
If you bet $5 on ANY game in ANY sport, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you $150 in bonus bets! The offer ends this week, so find out here how to claim it and what steps to follow!
Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl ‘downplayed’ as potential option (report)
The Celtics are on the search for a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential name for Boston. But Poeltl was “downplayed” as a potential Celtics trade target by outside executives, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
todaynftnews.com
Meta expands its partnership with the NBA and WNBA as the league’s official VR headset
Meta announces the expansion of their partnership with the NBA and WNBA as the official VR headset of the basketball league, bringing the excitement of professional basketball in VR to a whole new level. On Meta Quest, you will be able to watch over 50 upcoming games in XTADIUM* and...
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Conference Championships Preview
The Conference Championships bring a two-game slate to daily fantasy football with four elite offenses. Which players should we build around within our FanDuel lineups? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the action, breaking down both games, their favorite plays at each position, and their thoughts on both the two-game slate and both single-game slates.
When is Super Bowl 2023? How to buy tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The teams may not be decided just yet but fans can still shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.
247Sports
Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report
The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0