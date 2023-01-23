Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Steelers Likely Have Two Names on Top of Their NFL Draft Board
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very predictable team in some drafts.
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft
NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after divisional round
Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers are still alive and kicking. Sunday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys pushed the Niners into the conference championship and—more importantly for our purposes over here—pushed some the of Panthers’ upcoming draft picks down in the queue.
Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become their new head coach on Thursday. The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7 after a 3-5-1 start. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich, going 1-2 in the postseason. For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural game in 1995. Reich inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 — and hasn’t won a postseason game since winning the NFC championship in 2015 with league MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes credits trainers with ability to bounce back from ankle injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credits training staff and Bobby Stroupe with his ability to bounce back quickly from injury.
The Dolphins’ candidates for defensive coordinator signal likely change in philosophy
‘You don’t stop where you left off. You continue to grow,’ head coach Mike McDaniel said of the defense when he was hired last February.
