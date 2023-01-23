Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed Thursday due to violent threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats of violence being made toward the schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department to identify those responsible for the threats, according to Fairfield Union Local School District Superintendent Chad Belville.
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
Family mourn loss of CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamika Summerville meant so much to so many people. The 25-year-old was an educator, a model and an entrepreneur. “She had just a good spirit just a glow,” said Kiesha Simpson, a family member of Jamika’s. On Tuesday 10TV attended a candlelight vigil for...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizations
Clean Up Columbus is a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas. Courtesy of Jack Tumulty. Student organizations looking for additional funds can participate in Clean Up Columbus, a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas.
Over 100 volunteers conduct census of homeless population in Columbus and Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day to size the population of people who are homeless in Franklin County. A point-in-time census of communities’ homeless populations — conducted during the last 10 days of January — is required at least once every two […]
WSYX ABC6
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
WSYX ABC6
Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
WSYX ABC6
Teens shot air guns at Lancaster City Schools' buses with students onboard, windows hit
LANCASTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents are calling on Lancaster City School District leaders to communicate better after they said their son experienced a scary situation on his bus ride home. "I was a little scared that he wasn’t safe on the bus," Davida Chute said. Lancaster police said...
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016. In a verdict delivered Wednesday, a jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force. Mason, who […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach.
WSYX ABC6
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
WSYX ABC6
Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
