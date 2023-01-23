ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed Thursday due to violent threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats of violence being made toward the schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department to identify those responsible for the threats, according to Fairfield Union Local School District Superintendent Chad Belville.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizations

Clean Up Columbus is a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas. Courtesy of Jack Tumulty. Student organizations looking for additional funds can participate in Clean Up Columbus, a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Involved in Pursuit

The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy