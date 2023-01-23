Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Hello, Montana -Ag Excellence Award
Roni Baker, winner of the Billings Chamber of Commerce AG Excellence award, talks about her involvement in AG. She has lived in the community for over 25 years, has worked with 4H for many years, grew up on a ranch, and loves the AG lifestyle. She loves working with people, especially through 4H. Roni will officially receive her Chamber reward at the Chamber AG banquet at the end of the month.
Albertsons sets grand opening for new Billings store
The two new stores would expand the footprint of the area's largest to seven stores in Billings and eight total in Yellowstone County.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
The Rims of Billings
The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?
Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
ALERT: Overdoses spike in Yellowstone County in past few weeks
State, Local Officials Report Sharp Increase in Overdoses in Recent Weeks and now the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), and local law enforcement is warning the public. In this most recent surge from January 11 to January 23, a total...
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
Billings businesswoman appointed to state House seat
Yellowstone County Commissioners chose Naarah Hastings to represent House District 50 after Mallerie Stromswold resigned the seat.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings house fire under investigation
Assistant Fire Marshal Jaime Fender said the fire at 520 South 32nd Street caused heavy smoke damage and damage to a bedroom in the home. No one was seriously injured but the fire is under investigation. The blaze broke out around 9:25 Wednesday night. The property and content loss is...
Ice Ice Baby! 90’s jams at MetraPark
Headliner Marketing and the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are excited to announce “MY 90’S PLAYLIST” Concert It’s a 90’s Nostalgia featuring some of your favorite 90’s acts, Headline by Vanilla Ice. Supporting Vanilla Ice for the Billings Show is None other than The...
Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day
Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Laurel Police Department: “Be the Driver Who Saves Lives”
We are all very busy and weekends are especially packed with errands and places to go. The Laurel Police Department reminds every driver, “there is no text worth your life or anyone else’s.”PLEASE keep your eyes on the road and put your phone down while driving. Be...
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a Winter Storm
Snow showers today, Rain-Snow-Wind tomorrow, Winter Storm Friday into Saturday, Turning much colder next week
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, then snow followed by cold
Scattered snow the next couple of days ends with the best chance of accumulating snow by Friday. Thursday is windy, and Sunday onward is cold.
