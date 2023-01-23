ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball, Parade

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast . The Joy of Life is doing its part during the 2022 Mardi Gras celebrations bringing a Mardi Gras Ball and Parade.

The 9th annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. You can purchase tickets for the event on the Joy of Life website . The night will be filled with live music and delicious food from some of the Gulf Coast’s amazing chefs and restaurants.

Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide

The Ball will present St. Jude patients as King and Queen and “will showcase the culinary skills of Mobile’s most amazing chefs and restaurants, a live and silent auction, as well as great musical entertainment all while raising funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” according to the website .

The attire is white tie and there will be a silent and live auction with prizes including “exotic vacation packages, artwork from local artists, a Carnival cruise and much more.”

5th annual Mardi Gras Parade

The 2023 Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. A Joy of Life King or Queen will be present on each float. A family member will also be on the float.

You have an opportunity to sponsor a float or even the ability to ride with the floats. Riders are responsible for all throws and must be masked at all times, according to the website .

Sponsor a float here . Purchase a float here . A float is $5,000 and you can purchase to be an individual rider for $250.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information, please contact Webb Jackson at 251-455-1566 or webb.jackson@joyoflifegulfcoast.org .

