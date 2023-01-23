VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for Aggravated

Battery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen driving away from the incident in a white 2011 GMC Sierra truck with Indiana registration BDI111.”

According to the release, local law enforcement responded to the 1400 block of N. 14th Street in regard to a shooting and found a victim with two gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Vincennes Police, along with Vincennes Fire Department and Good Samaritan Hospital EMS responded to the scene and assisted the victim who was later transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to Evansville.

If anyone has any information about Carter-Mincey’s location, contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).