ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

By Sky Christian
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6GYL_0kObv02o00

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for Aggravated
Battery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen driving away from the incident in a white 2011 GMC Sierra truck with Indiana registration BDI111.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10S3dB_0kObv02o00
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

According to the release, local law enforcement responded to the 1400 block of N. 14th Street in regard to a shooting and found a victim with two gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Vincennes Police, along with Vincennes Fire Department and Good Samaritan Hospital EMS responded to the scene and assisted the victim who was later transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to Evansville.

If anyone has any information about Carter-Mincey’s location, contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper man charged with identity theft

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says on January 20, an identity theft victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee called JPD to report his identity was being used in Jasper for employment. Police say after an extensive investigation, officers learned that Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to get employed at a […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Police Are Looking For Suspect Connected To Shooting

The Vincennes Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a shooting that happened Friday night. When police arrived to the 1000 block of North 14 street they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31 year old Shawn...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes PD releases 2022 stats

The Vincennes Police Department responded to just under 10,000 incidents in 2023. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reported the stats to the Vincennes Board of Public Works on Monday…. In personnel matters the chief reported there is one opening on the force. Three new officers have been sworn in. Five officers...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

In 2022, at least 264 children were left alone inside a vehicle that was stolen

INDIANA – Last year, Kids and Car Safety documented at least 264 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen with them alone in the back seat. Contrary to what many might believe, children taken during a car theft are not a rare occurrence. And, it happens in even the safest of neighborhoods. Cars are often stolen from gas stations and convenience store parking lots as well as from home driveways.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTVW

Alleged hazing incident reported at Henderson County High School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team. School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of whom are juveniles.
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests

A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy