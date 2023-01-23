ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
NECN

RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint

A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

State police arrest 2 in narcotics investigation

Rhode Island State Police arrested two people accused of selling drugs in the greater Providence area on Thursday. Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate as part of the investigation. They reportedly found over 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, over 400...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Police Taser Breaking and Entering Suspect in Home on East Side

Providence Police said that officers needed to taser a breaking-and-entering suspect on Providence’s East Side on Sunday night. Police responded to a call of a break-in in progress on Barnes Street — off of Thayer Street — shortly before 11 PM on Sunday night. According to police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
NEWPORT, RI
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

Two People Sentenced In Separate Traffic Deaths

Two Rhode Islanders have been sentenced for vehicular deaths. Jason Grilli of Pawtucket was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend, Erika Belcourt. Prosecutors say Grilli ran over Belcourt during an argument in the parking lot of her residence at the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack

A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy