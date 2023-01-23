Read full article on original website
Man killed in Lincoln crash
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening.
Police: Suspects vandalized Newport bank twice
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera vandalizing a Newport bank.
Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
NECN
RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint
A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
Turnto10.com
State police arrest 2 in narcotics investigation
Rhode Island State Police arrested two people accused of selling drugs in the greater Providence area on Thursday. Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate as part of the investigation. They reportedly found over 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, over 400...
Woman gets 7 years for deadly DUI crash
The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
GoLocalProv
Police Taser Breaking and Entering Suspect in Home on East Side
Providence Police said that officers needed to taser a breaking-and-entering suspect on Providence’s East Side on Sunday night. Police responded to a call of a break-in in progress on Barnes Street — off of Thayer Street — shortly before 11 PM on Sunday night. According to police,...
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces third planned Sobriety Checkpoint for January
A third January Sobriety Checkpoint has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to Colonel...
Turnto10.com
Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
iheart.com
Two People Sentenced In Separate Traffic Deaths
Two Rhode Islanders have been sentenced for vehicular deaths. Jason Grilli of Pawtucket was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend, Erika Belcourt. Prosecutors say Grilli ran over Belcourt during an argument in the parking lot of her residence at the...
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
‘I just shot a kid’: Court hears 911 call made after officer-involved shooting
Witness testimony resumed Monday morning in the assault trial of Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan.
iheart.com
Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack
A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
