Pittsburg County, OK

News On 6

Road Conditions A Challenge In Checotah

Storm Tracker JD McManus found this driver off the side of the road after the lost control near Checotah. McManus said this was a non-injury accident but a good reminder of the risky condition as snow piles up in much of the state.
CHECOTAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
Garden & Gun

Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”

Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK

