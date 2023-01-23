Read full article on original website
News On 6
Road Conditions A Challenge In Checotah
Storm Tracker JD McManus found this driver off the side of the road after the lost control near Checotah. McManus said this was a non-injury accident but a good reminder of the risky condition as snow piles up in much of the state.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
KOKI FOX 23
Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter receives grant to expand thrift store, train more people
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter (OCHS) Thrift Store overflows with things like clothes, furniture and electronics. Everything sold helps fund The OCHS and their mission. OCHS helped shelter more than 300 people last year, most of whom were Okmulgee residents. Rachel Goodson came to the shelter...
KXII.com
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
