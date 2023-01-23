Biloxi High School’s medical science class was invited to spend the day at Gulfport Singing River Hospital. Biloxi High students are seeing their future careers in action. Each of these health science students expressed an interest in the medical field. To help them choose the best fit, Singing River Gulfport invited them to spend a day at the hospital. Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Administrator Heather Rowley said, “You know, when you’re in high school and before, you just don’t know what all is out there available to you in your career. You don’t know until you get out and you actually start asking questions and investigating. I shared with the students this morning that most people think hospital, you think nurse, you think doctor, but there are so many other people that we have to have to run the facility.”

