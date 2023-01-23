Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Singing River hosts students for Career Exploration Day
Biloxi High School’s medical science class was invited to spend the day at Gulfport Singing River Hospital. Biloxi High students are seeing their future careers in action. Each of these health science students expressed an interest in the medical field. To help them choose the best fit, Singing River Gulfport invited them to spend a day at the hospital. Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Administrator Heather Rowley said, “You know, when you’re in high school and before, you just don’t know what all is out there available to you in your career. You don’t know until you get out and you actually start asking questions and investigating. I shared with the students this morning that most people think hospital, you think nurse, you think doctor, but there are so many other people that we have to have to run the facility.”
wxxv25.com
Wittmann Learning Center in Long Beach raising funds for playground
Wittmann Learning Center in Long Beach has only been running as a private school since August 2022, but they are growing at a rapid pace and are in need of a playground for their students. Deonne Wittmann is no stranger to teaching students, having taught at Quarles Elementary School before...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
wxxv25.com
Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor
The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Dante is looking for a forever home
This week’s Pet of the Week is up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette is in studio with Dante, this week’s Pet of the Week.
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Fences down, basketball goals and trampolines toppled, and lots of frayed nerves are what residents in parts of Jackson County experienced as severe weather caused damage early Wednesday. Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death...
wxxv25.com
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flawed Forensics: Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but mom still behind bars
BILOXI, Mississippi (Atlanta News First) – For decades, Tasha Mercedes Shelby had been proclaiming her innocence in the death of her 2-year-old stepson before someone finally believed her: the doctor whose own testimony sent the young woman to prison for life. “I made a mistake,” former Mississippi state medical...
wxxv25.com
Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in Mississippi counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
WLOX
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
darkhorsepressnow.com
US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast
A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport conducting smoke tests throughout Pine Hills subdivision
The City of Gulfport is conducting a smoke test on sewage pipes throughout Pine Hills subdivision. The smoke test will last from January 23rd through the 27th between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Public Works Department told News 25 that these smoke tests are routine inspections. This technique is...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County School District using new trays to supplement disposable packaging
The Harrison County School District’s Child Nutrition Department is making lunch eco-friendly. Reusable lunch trays are now being used in all Harrison County School District cafeterias. The change will drastically cut back the usage of polystyrene disposable packaging. More than 30,000 units per day of polystyrene was being deposited...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
