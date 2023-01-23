Read full article on original website
Related
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
theplaylist.net
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Transforms Into An Action Hero Fighting Dinosaurs In Sci-Fi Thriller From Sam Raimi
In a few short years, Adam Driver has gone from underground TV curiosity to the most compelling leading man in movies. The young actor has already notched two consecutive Oscar nominations for his roles in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and 2019’s “Marriage Story,” plus an extended excursion into the “Star Wars” universe. The last two years have seen Driver collaborate with “A-list” auteurs like Ridley Scott (“The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci”) and Michael Mann (the upcoming “Enzo Ferrari”). But he’s also found time to return to space, albeit in a slightly more vulnerable context than that of Kylo Ren.
Collider
How to Watch 'Wolf Pack': Where to Stream the Sarah Michelle Gellar Series
The long-awaited series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack aims to fill that supernatural void in the hearts of fans everywhere. Not in any way related to or connected to Davis' beloved Teen Wolf, this series also explores a California town with a deep history with werewolves but is set to dive into werewolf mythology in a more traditional way than Teen Wolf did. The show follows a new crop of teens as they are forced to fight for their lives when a California wildfire awakens a dangerous creature that threatens to upend their small town. On a fateful full moon, they discover they have a lot in common and are more connected than they had realized before. And of course, for fans of fantasy TV, there's one other really big reason to watch the show: it stars everyone's favorite vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
bleedingcool.com
Susan Sarandon Discusses Her Love for the Blue Beetle Cast and Crew
Susan Sarandon recently expressed excitement to play the villain in DC's Blue Beetle film and discussed the film's real importance. DC and Warner Bros. haven't been afraid to alter their vision in the past year, making a few big changes. For starters, we learned that the already-filmed Batgirl solo flick was officially scrapped (justice for Batgirl), that Henry Cavill is out again (justice for Cavill), and that the studio is getting a long-term make-over courtesy of James Gunn and Peter Safran.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Scream’ saga has the chance to pioneer a whole new kind of horror movie
The Scream series will be back in theaters with its next installment, Scream VI, in March. As the latest in a long-running slasher franchise, we pretty much know what to expect as the Scream series has always maintained the same framework, like its fellow properties. Ghostface always murders young people, Michael Myers always comes back, Jason wears a hockey mask, etc. Often, this leads to diminishing returns and eventually something goes away for a while before coming back. Still, there is a way to keep Scream going that would help it stand out from the crowded horror genre.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
Collider
New 'Infinity Pool' Teaser Asks Audiences to Make an Impossible Choice
Mia Goth became horror royalty in 2022 with her brilliant performances in both Ti West’s X and Pearl. Even though it’s a new year, Goth isn’t wasting any time instilling fear in moviegoers once again as her new film Infinity Pool releases this Friday. The body horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend to mostly positive reception. Now a new teaser for Infinity Pool further shows off Goth’s next scary performance and Alexander Skarsgård’s descent into cloning madness.
thedigitalfix.com
New Shazam 2 trailer sees the DC hero forced to grow up
Grab your capes and check the skies, because a new trailer for Shazam 2 has just dropped. That is right, our favourite lightning and wizard-blessed hero is coming back, and it is about time we finally see the finalised sneak peek for his new movie. Directed by David F. Sandberg,...
thedigitalfix.com
Scream 6 directors confirm when horror movie is set
Lock your doors and hide those kitchen knives, friends, because Ghostface is coming back for a brand new movie. Scream 6 is the sequel to the horror movie Scream (2022) – also known as Scream 5 – which saw Wes Craven’s famed franchise being revived after a decade since the 2011 flick Scream 4.
digitalspy.com
Succession star's new horror movie to be released on Netflix
Succession star Sarah Snook's new movie, Run Rabbit Run, is coming to Netflix. The horror film started production early in 2022, and is due to be released at some point this year, Deadline reports. Netflix has a knack for sniffing out hits, so the fact that the streamer has snapped...
startattle.com
Bunker (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. Startattle.com – Bunker 2023. Production : Buffalo FilmWorks / Crossroad Productions. Distributor : 101 Films / ADS Service / Blue Fox Entertainment / Eagle...
ComicBook
Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman
Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over
It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.
Comments / 0