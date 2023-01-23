The long-awaited series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack aims to fill that supernatural void in the hearts of fans everywhere. Not in any way related to or connected to Davis' beloved Teen Wolf, this series also explores a California town with a deep history with werewolves but is set to dive into werewolf mythology in a more traditional way than Teen Wolf did. The show follows a new crop of teens as they are forced to fight for their lives when a California wildfire awakens a dangerous creature that threatens to upend their small town. On a fateful full moon, they discover they have a lot in common and are more connected than they had realized before. And of course, for fans of fantasy TV, there's one other really big reason to watch the show: it stars everyone's favorite vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO