It seems Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life. The Cowboys quarterback is casually dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, Page Six exclusively reported Thursday, with a source telling the outlet how the duo was “active” around the holidays. Jannasch is said to have taken a few of her Tigers teammates to “a couple of games over the season” to see Prescott, whose breakup with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett was revealed following the team’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers over the weekend. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider said...

DALLAS, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO