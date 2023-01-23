ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Heat 98-95 after fourth quarter meltdown

The shorthanded Celtics were minutes away from a tough win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night before falling apart late in a 98-95 defeat. It was the second straight loss for Boston who played without Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (groin), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon in the matchup. Jimmy Butler was a late scratch as well for Miami due to a lower back injury but the Celtics still maintained control for much of the game due to Jayson Tatum (31 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists). Derrick White (23 points, 6 assists) also stood out as all five starters scored in double figures which put Boston in position to win as they opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch as Cowboys drama continues

It seems Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life. The Cowboys quarterback is casually dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, Page Six exclusively reported Thursday, with a source telling the outlet how the duo was “active” around the holidays. Jannasch is said to have taken a few of her Tigers teammates to “a couple of games over the season” to see Prescott, whose breakup with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett was revealed following the team’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers over the weekend. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider said...
DALLAS, PA
Top 7 Sports Betting Strategies: Tips From a Betting Expert

Betting advice is like scrambled eggs. A seven-year-old can make them. Doesn’t mean they’re any good. For several decades, I’ve developed and honed a range of betting strategies that can be employed across sports and contest types. Here are my top seven strategies, which I incorporate into nearly every Pro Football Network article.
Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl ‘downplayed’ as potential option (report)

The Celtics are on the search for a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential name for Boston. But Poeltl was “downplayed” as a potential Celtics trade target by outside executives, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
BOSTON, MA
Alexandre Carrier's first NHL fight with Nashville Predators did not, um, go well

Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier picked a heck of a person with whom to pick his first NHL fight Tuesday night. Immediately after the 5-foot-11, 174-pound Carrier watched 6-7, 228-pound Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets drop teammate Cody Glass with what appeared to be a clean check, Carrier dropped his gloves and Stanley dropped him too. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBA To Get More Games in VR on Meta Quest

For the last few years, the NBA has been offering games in virtual reality. Now, an expanded partnership with Facebook-parent Meta will give basketball fans over 50 live games on the Meta Quest, the company said Monday. People will be able to watch 52 live NBA games in VR during...
