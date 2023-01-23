Read full article on original website
BODY CAM VIDEO: Suspect bites Sarasota officer
Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Body cam video shows the suspect violently resisting arrest. We do want to warn you, it is graphic. Saturday on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue just after 5 pm, 36-yr-old...
Shooting in Bradenton leaves three injured
SNN has obtained dramatic video of a shooting incident in Bradenton Monday night. Three persons were injured . What you just heard is more than 50 rounds of ammunition being fired around 5:00 pm in the 100 block of 10th avenue west in the City of Bradenton. “Certainly a scary...
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, three victims located at the scene
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Sarasota man dies in collision with dump truck
A 66-year-old Sarasota man died Wednesday morning after crashing into a dump truck. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. on 17th Street East. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Cadillac Sedan was approaching 17th Street Park on Gun Club Road in the right turn lane. Directly in front of...
Sheriff's Office Creates K9 Calendars For a Good Cause
Charlotte County Sheriffs Office collaborated with Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization who donates K9s all across the country. Charlotte County Deputy First Class Steven Sella reached out to the program. "I did some online research and came across the program and I submitted an application and the director...
Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
Manatee school board discusses classroom books vetting process
MANATEE COUNTY - Members of the Manatee County school board held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss how they are moving forward with the process of approving books in the classroom libraries to comply with a new Florida law. “Coming together and doing this in a systematic way with a...
What's to come: Thunder by the Bay "Rocks the Runway" fashion show
SARASOTA- Thunder by the Bay is around the corner and a few members of the SNN team are excited to be walking in the fashion show leading up to the festival. Thunder by the Bay “Rocks the Runway” fashion show includes models showing off both Harley Davidson and Darci’s attire.
A Helping Hand: Special needs performers shine in new program
MANATEE COUNTY - Taking a look behind the scenes at Manatee Performing Arts Center's Penguin Program shows a promising initiative with a lot of interest. The nationally acclaimed initiative points the theatre spotlight on artists with special needs, and much to the delight of MPAC’s artistic director Rick Kerby, the Suncoast will finally have its time to shine.
Future of Warm Mineral Springs is uncertain
Warm Mineral Springs is set to re-open mid march, but the future of what it will look like is uncertain. The 61 acres surrounding warm mineral springs could look very different if the city moves forward with a proposed private public partnership. Many North Port residents fear that would change the springs forever.
Sarasota's Casey Kelly re-signs with KBO's LG Twins
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SNN-TV) - After a career-best season, Sarasota's Casey Kelly has come to an agreement with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year contract early in the offseason. Making 27 starts for the Twins last season as their No. 1 starter, his fourth-straight year...
Disney's Aladdin Performing At Van Wezel
Disney's Aladdin is playing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts hall through Sunday Night. Audiences can catch local performer Victoria Byrd playing in the ensemble for the show. She says Sarasota is where she discovered her love for theater. "I went to Booker High School and they have a visual...
Sarasota's B.J. Ivey scores 300th career coaching win
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tuesday night at Braden River High, the Sarasota Sailors boys basketball team defeated the Pirates, 55-43, for B.J. Ivey's 300th high school career coaching victory. The victory was the Sailors’ 18th in 22 games, a huge step for a program that had won only 25 games the...
