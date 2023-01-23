ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
New York Post

Russell Westbrook has press conference blowup over ‘crossed-up’ Lakers question

Coming off an epic comeback against the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Lakers aimed for a three-game win streak against the Clippers on Tuesday night. Instead, a fourth-quarter rally that saw the lead trimmed to 10 slipped away when Russell Westbrook threw a bad inbounds pass to Dennis Schröder, which resulted in a Kawhi Leonard three-point play. The momentum they had built with a 10-2 run withered away with just under six minutes left. Following the turnover, the Clippers would score eight straight points on their way to a 133-115 win. In his postgame press conference, Westbrook did not take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NBA Star to Miss Several Games

The Washington Wizards have been riding through an up-and-down season thus far, holding a 20-26 record, good for 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference, but the Wizards have sprinkled bright spots throughout their season, highlighted by the play of their star forwards, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
WASHINGTON, DC

