Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Irish Outrun Autism 5K run moves closer to St. Patrick’s Day

OSWEGO — The Irish Outrun Autism 5K run is making its way back to the Port City with some slight changes. This year’s event, which takes participants through a circuit that features vistas of scenic Fort Ontario and Lake Ontario, is scheduled for March 4.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Mannion presents proclamation to Oswego County highway crew

OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented state Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month. The proclamation praised the Oswego County highway workers for answering the call for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

CNY Arts Center director retires headline headline headline

FULTON — The CNY Arts Center in Fulton has announced the retirement of Executive Director Nancy Fox, who founded the organization in 2011. Fox plans to step away from administrative duties and daily activities by the end of January.
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation

There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Outsider views Baldwinsville superintendent crisis ‘with dismay’ (Your Letters)

First, let me say that I’m not a Baldwinsville resident but reading your coverage of the superintendent “crisis” has made me very angry (”Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider,” Jan. 23, 2023). Evidently I’m in good company, as the turnout at the board meeting Monday night was significant.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)

Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State athletics recognized for community service efforts

OSWEGO — Oswego State was recognized as the top NCAA Division III Athletics Department in Community Service efforts for the fall semester. The NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition award recognizes student-athletes’ service to their respective communities through divisional competitions. In the entirety of Division III Athletics, teams...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Super DIRT Week 51, other big events highlight season for Northeast Series

WEEDSPORT — The Northeast’s DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series and DIRTcar Pro Stock Series are set to thrill fans throughout New York and beyond in 2023, including Super DIRT Week 51 at Oswego Speedway. From April to October, the best drivers in the region will showcase...
OSWEGO, NY

