Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Public Library Youth Services rings in the year of the rabbit with a Lunar New Year party on Thursday. Attendees can make paper lanterns, enjoy international snacks, and hear the legend behind the animals of the Chinese Zodiac. The event will be located...
WCJB
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
WCJB
University of Florida veterinary program gets funding to address shelter vet shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine is receiving a grant of $510,000 from Petco Love to address the shortage of shelter medicine vets. “There are some shelters in Florida that have no vet,” said Julie Levy, professor of shelter medicine. “Sometimes it’s because they’re...
WCJB
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews contained a fire in Hampton neighborhood
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: All units have been released at this time. There will be smoke in the area during the morning hours on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Bradford County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to...
WCJB
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
The Laker/Lutz News
Duke Energy is giving away free trees
Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative minds met in Ocala to talk about how to advance the arts. Members of the Marion Cultural Alliance along with local artists gathered for their annual report. MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and...
WCJB
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out brush fire using fire dozers
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire crews say they were able to put out a five-acre brush fire without any injuries. Fire rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire Northwest of Keystone Heights. At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford County Fire crews responded to a person’s home...
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
WCJB
Day two of the point in time count takes place in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the second day for the point in time count in Columbia County. It can help identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness assistance system. United Way officials are looking for volunteers to conduct this survey. They are also asking for...
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
WCJB
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
southeastagnet.com
Florida Ag Commissioner Announces Funds Available to Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 25, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
WCJB
Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WCJB
Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
Comments / 1