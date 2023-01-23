ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Duke Energy is giving away free trees

Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
southeastagnet.com

Florida Ag Commissioner Announces Funds Available to Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 25, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida.
WCJB

Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

