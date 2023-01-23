Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Area employers should pay attention to Blue Cross acquisition
Area employers should pay close attention to the acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and stay in “constant contact” with their health agents in the coming months, says Ronnell Nolan, the Baton Rouge-based president and CEO of Health Agents for America. “Stay in the know...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Blue Cross sale could create multibillion-dollar foundation that would dwarf BRAF
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s sale to a for-profit publicly traded conglomerate could lead to the establishment of a local nonprofit foundation worth billions. What that will look like in practice, assuming Elevance Health’s acquisition closes as expected later this year, remains to be seen. But for scale, bear in mind that the Baton Rouge Area Foundation reported $722 million in assets in 2020.
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
postsouth.com
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
postsouth.com
Update on Louisiana transgender doctor and her fight with insurance companies Humana and Cigna
Good news keeps coming for Shreveport UrgentEMS and its owner Dr. Tiffany Najberg. Since changing her first name in 2021, Najberg has been fighting with insurance companies Humana, Cigna and CVS-owned Aetna for payment reimbursements. Najberg and her clinic have lost almost $200,000 in insurance payments due to the companies...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate challenger
This story was originally published by DeSmog. Louisiana Democratic Party leaders are accused of funneling thousands of dollars from utility companies to the campaign of a fossil fuel–friendly candidate who ran for reelection on the state’s utility regulatory committee. Campaign finance records filed this week show that the...
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision
Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
brproud.com
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds included fabricating business losses, claiming false charitable donations and/or falsely claiming education credits for customers.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
NOLA.com
Tennessee educator named superintendent of the Louisiana Special School District
A Tennessee educator has been named superintendent of the troubled Special School District, which oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations. David Martin, who is now superintendent of the Tennessee Department of Education School for the Blind, was picked for the job in a unanimous vote of the SSD's board of directors.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
Scoot: I'm always the last to know when it comes to Billy Nungesser!
I had a lively conversation with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser today about some serious topics, but I made sure to give him a hard time about how he always tells everyone else the big news before he tells me.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.
brproud.com
How many people are moving to Louisiana? U-Haul’s compares each state in US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U-Haul Growth Index, which reports yearly migration trends, ranked Louisiana 35th on its list. The index reported Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as the top growth states in the nation in 2022. Migration to the southeast and southwestern parts of the country continued last year, according to U-Haul.
