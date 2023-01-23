ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Area employers should pay attention to Blue Cross acquisition

Area employers should pay close attention to the acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and stay in “constant contact” with their health agents in the coming months, says Ronnell Nolan, the Baton Rouge-based president and CEO of Health Agents for America. “Stay in the know...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Blue Cross sale could create multibillion-dollar foundation that would dwarf BRAF

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s sale to a for-profit publicly traded conglomerate could lead to the establishment of a local nonprofit foundation worth billions. What that will look like in practice, assuming Elevance Health’s acquisition closes as expected later this year, remains to be seen. But for scale, bear in mind that the Baton Rouge Area Foundation reported $722 million in assets in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision

Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?

I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds included fabricating business losses, claiming false charitable donations and/or falsely claiming education credits for customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

How many people are moving to Louisiana? U-Haul’s compares each state in US

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U-Haul Growth Index, which reports yearly migration trends, ranked Louisiana 35th on its list. The index reported Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as the top growth states in the nation in 2022. Migration to the southeast and southwestern parts of the country continued last year, according to U-Haul.
