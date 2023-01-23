ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female TikTok users say they're deleting their dating apps and heading to Home Depot

By Ben Tobin
TikTok users have hoped to find love at Home Depot.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Some TikTok users say they have searched for their future husbands at Home Depot.
  • Success rates vary.
  • "No husbands at this site," one user said who went to a Home Depot three times in one month.

Could Home Depot be the destination to meet your future husband? If some TikTokers are to be believed, the retailer's over 2,000 locations have become an unlikely spot to look for dates.

Of the many women on TikTok who say they're "deleting the dating apps in 2023," some say they're looking for love in a surprise location. "I'm headed to Home Depot to look confused in the lumber aisle."

The humorous trend has been building for almost two years.

"Ladies, no joke, Home Depot is where you go if you want to meet a man," TikTok user meganlouise217 said in a video in March 2021.

Although Home goods retailer Home Depot saw 1.8 billion customer transactions worldwide in 2021, not everyone has found their romantic match.

Tiktok user itscybersav said in an October 2021 video she was at Home Depot for the third time this month.

"No husbands in sight," she said, as the Home Depot theme song — a consistently popular TikTok sound — plays in the background. "Doesn't work. Now I'm leaving Home Depot without what I needed and without a husband."

TikTok user joleene_d asked a Home Depot employee in a March 2022 video: "Do you have an aisle specifically where single men are?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Guest
2d ago

I think most of the men at Home Depot are already taken. I almost always go with my husband and we see lots of other couples there. And I really doubt that men are there looking for a damsel in distress to rescue, they’re on a mission to fix Or build something. These silly girls are just going to clog up the aisles and make shopping more difficult for people who are just trying to get something done around the house. 😐

RB B
2d ago

Plenty of wood selection in the lumber aisle. Hardwood, softwood, light wood, dark wood, smooth wood, rough wood. 😆

K.H.
2d ago

Sorry ladies, but if I’m at Home Depot, that means I’m there to fix what the wife broke. #alreadyhappilytaken

